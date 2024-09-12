Hurricane Francine, now a tropical depression, causes widespread damage

September 12, 2024

Land Line Staff

|

Hurricane Francine made landfall in Louisiana as a Category 2 storm on Wednesday, Sept. 11, leaving hundreds of thousands without power.

Downgraded to a tropical depression by the National Hurricane Center on Thursday, Sept. 12, Francine hammered the Gulf Coast of Louisiana with 100 mph winds and ongoing flooding.

Louisiana issued an emergency declaration on Monday, Sept. 9 due to the potential for storm surge, damaging winds and flooding throughout coastal parishes.

For the duration of this order, tolls are suspended at facilities operated and controlled by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. Size and weight restrictions for commercial vehicles traveling on public highways in the state providing disaster relief efforts are also waived.

FedEx and AT&T both released statements regarding potential issues with service in Louisiana.

Mississippi Francine declaration

WAPT-TV in Jackson, Miss., reported numerous road closures in coastal as well as central counties due to flooding. More than 100,000 sandbags have been distributed by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

An emergency was declared on Tuesday, Sept. 10 for the Magnolia State.

Motor carriers or drivers engaging in direct assistance to the immediate restoration of essential services or providing essential supplies are granted relief through Sept. 23 from Title 49, Parts 395.3 and 395.5 of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations.

Gov. Tate Reeves said on social media that no injuries had been reported as of the morning of Thursday, Sept 12. LL

