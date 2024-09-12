Hurricane Francine, now a tropical depression, causes widespread damage

Hurricane Francine made landfall in Louisiana as a Category 2 storm on Wednesday, Sept. 11, leaving hundreds of thousands without power.

Downgraded to a tropical depression by the National Hurricane Center on Thursday, Sept. 12, Francine hammered the Gulf Coast of Louisiana with 100 mph winds and ongoing flooding.

Parish-by-parish list of road closures across Southeast Louisiana | Click on the image to read the full story https://t.co/3L8CSl0dxq — wdsu (@wdsu) September 12, 2024

Louisiana issued an emergency declaration on Monday, Sept. 9 due to the potential for storm surge, damaging winds and flooding throughout coastal parishes.

For the duration of this order, tolls are suspended at facilities operated and controlled by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. Size and weight restrictions for commercial vehicles traveling on public highways in the state providing disaster relief efforts are also waived.

FedEx and AT&T both released statements regarding potential issues with service in Louisiana.

Mississippi Francine declaration

WAPT-TV in Jackson, Miss., reported numerous road closures in coastal as well as central counties due to flooding. More than 100,000 sandbags have been distributed by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

An emergency was declared on Tuesday, Sept. 10 for the Magnolia State.

Motor carriers or drivers engaging in direct assistance to the immediate restoration of essential services or providing essential supplies are granted relief through Sept. 23 from Title 49, Parts 395.3 and 395.5 of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations.

Gov. Tate Reeves said on social media that no injuries had been reported as of the morning of Thursday, Sept 12. LL

I want to provide an update on the storms that are impacting Mississippi. As of now, no injuries have been reported, and approximately 51,000 are without power. This is down from a high of approximately 64,000. Over 160 people used shelters last night. Several roads are closed… — Governor Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) September 12, 2024

