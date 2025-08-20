Hurricane Erin could hammer East Coast

Life-threatening storm surge and coastal flooding are concerns as Hurricane Erin nears landfall.

As of Wednesday, Aug. 20, Hurricane Erin was tracking toward the North Carolina Outer Banks. The National Weather Service has issued a tropical storm warning for the Outer Banks, while a tropical storm watch is in effect into Virginia.

North Carolina officials have ordered evacuations in Currituck, Dare and Hyde counties.

An emergency declaration granting commercial vehicles relief is in place through Sept. 1 in North Carolina.

This waiver applies to vehicles providing direct assistance, including transporting essential fuels, food, water, non-alcoholic beverages, medical supplies, feed for livestock and poultry or transporting livestock, poultry or crops ready to be harvested. Vehicles operating to restore utility and transportation services in response to Hurricane Erin are also eligible for this relief.

Maximum driving time, specific size and weight restrictions and certain state registration and permit requirements are temporarily suspended by this order.

Non-participants in North Carolina’s IRP and IFTA will be permitted to enter the state under this declaration.

Upon request, vehicles must produce documentation to establish they are operating in support of Hurricane Erin relief efforts in North Carolina.

Exemptions apply on state and interstate roads for intrastate as well as interstate commerce.

Less than a year ago, Western North Carolina was devastated by Hurricane Helene.

“Hurricane Erin will bring threats of coastal flooding, beach erosion and dangerous surf conditions,” Gov. Josh Stein said. “North Carolinians along the coast should get prepared now, ensure their emergency kit is ready and listen to local emergency guidelines and alerts in the event they need to evacuate.” LL

