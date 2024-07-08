Hurricane Beryl emergencies in effect in Texas

The impact of Hurricane Beryl has led to three separate emergency declarations being issued in Texas.

On July 4, the Lake Livingston emergency dam repair order was enacted to provide relief for motor carriers in Texas hauling supplies, personnel and equipment in support of dam repair.

According to KTRE-TV in Lufkin, Texas, a potential failure watch was declared at the Lake Livingston Dam in June due to spillway damage.

An emergency declared on July 5 temporarily suspends hours of service for motor carriers and drivers transporting groceries, fuel and other essentials as part of disaster relief efforts. That order is effective through July 19 and applies to intrastate as well as interstate commerce.

As #HurricaneBeryl begins to impact Texas, TDEM and State Agency Partners continue to ensure Texas is prepared.@LtGovTX & @chiefkidd held a press conference at the Texas State Operations Center to provide an update on Hurricane #Beryl. Details: https://t.co/ddNMWo2elx#txwx pic.twitter.com/QP9Ipv2Lc0 — Texas Division of Emergency Management (@TDEM) July 8, 2024

The July 6 disaster declaration in Texas includes 80-plus counties and grants relief from vehicle registration, size and weight requirements for operators of commercial vehicles who travel in and through the state providing emergency assistance.

“Beryl is a determined storm, and incoming winds and potential flooding will pose a serious threat to Texans who are in Beryl’s path at landfall and as it makes its way across the state for the following 24 hours,” Acting Gov. Dan Patrick, said in a news release.

The Texas Department of Emergency Management said more than 2,000 responders and 850 assets are rostered and deployed in support of the state’s response to anticipated impacts from Hurricane Beryl.

More information about Hurricane Beryl impacts and resources is available on the Department’s website. LL

