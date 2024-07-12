Hurricane Beryl effects linger

July 12, 2024

Land Line Staff

From Texas through the Northeast, Hurricane Beryl continues to impact several states with flooding, power outages and more.

The Houston Chronicle reported more than 1 million CenterPoint customers were still without electricity more than three days after the Category 1 storm made landfall.

“We are working around the clock to ensure electrical providers quickly restore power to all Texans,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement. “Texas will remain engaged until every Texan recovers from this disaster.”

Texas officials issued several emergencies last week. Two of those orders, which provide relief of certain regulations for motor carriers and drivers, will remain in effect through at least July 19.

Additional emergencies

Vermont has been hit particularly hard with flooding due to the remnants of Hurricane Beryl.

The Associated Press reported on Friday, July 12 that two people have died and more than 100 people have been rescued.

An emergency issued on Friday, July 12 relieves the following permit and weight requirements for motor carriers and drivers providing emergency assistance:

  • Three-axle commercial vehicles meeting all the permitting requirements and possessing a valid special annual permit for 60,000 pounds shall be allowed to operate at an increased gross weight of 65,000 pounds.
  • Four-axle commercial vehicles meeting all the permitting requirements and possessing a valid special annual permit for 69,000 pounds shall be allowed to operate at an increased gross weight of 75,000 pounds.
  • Five-axle commercial vehicles meeting all the permitting requirements and possessing a valid special annual permit for 90,000 pounds shall be allowed to operate at an increased gross weight of 98,000 pounds.
  • Six-plus-axle commercial vehicles meeting all the permitting requirements and possessing a valid special annual permit for 99,000 pounds shall be allowed to operate at an increased gross weight of 108,000 pounds.

These modifications apply to state and interstate roads and will remain in effect until the storm-relief period ends. Drivers are not required to carry a copy of the declaration. LL

