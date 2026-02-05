Hundreds of drivers pulled into revived misclassification case

A federal lawsuit alleging both misclassification and an unlawful, predatory lease-purchase agreement was thrown out at one point. Now, hundreds of drivers may have a claim against an Illinois trucking company.

More than two years ago, a truck driver for Channahon, Ill.-based Direct Trucking, doing business as Sparc Transport, filed a lawsuit against the company. The complaint was a classic employment misclassification case with a bonus claim: a predatory lease-purchase agreement.

Misclassification claims were typical of the countless employment lawsuits that trucking companies have faced in recent years. Despite being hired as independent contractors, Sparc Transport drivers lost nearly all control of their operations.

A driver who filed the lawsuit claims Sparc Transport withheld thousands of dollars from his weekly pay.

That included truck payments, insurance, tolls and a fuel card. The driver was also never repaid for a $5,000 escrow he put up.

Aspects of driver control alleged in the lawsuit include:

Sparc Transport decided which loads drivers haul

Drivers required to comply with written and unwritten policies, procedures and directives regarding drivers’ duties

Drivers required to report to dispatchers employed by Sparc Transport each day, at which time drivers were provided with delivery assignments

GPS devices installed on trucks

Drivers required to undergo background checks and drug testing prior to being hired

Drivers required to give timely advance notice for any time off; failure to do so would result in discipline or termination

Independent contractors not allowed to have their own customers

No authority to negotiate pay with customers

On top of misclassification claims, the plaintiff accuses the carrier of a predatory lease-purchase agreement.

Despite making monthly payments toward the purchase of a truck, the driver was informed that he could not use it for another company after leaving Sparc Transport. The driver was forced to return the truck without reimbursement for the amount he had already paid. Nothing in the contract prohibited using the truck for other business.

In May 2024, the case was temporarily dismissed over a minor technicality. Shortly after the dismissal, an amended complaint was filed, reviving the case. Sparc Transport attempted to block the amended complaint, but the court allowed the case to proceed.

After nearly being dismissed, the case has now leveled up. On Jan. 29, the court granted class-action status to the lawsuit. According to court documents, “several hundred driver contractors” worked for Sparc Transport. Eligible drivers include any independent contractors who have driven for the company since December 2013. LL