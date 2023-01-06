Human Trafficking Awareness campaign is next week in U.S.

Next week, the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance kicks off its annual Human Trafficking Awareness campaign in the United States.

The campaign is set to run all next week, Jan. 9-13, in the U.S.

Similar events are planned early this year in Canada and Mexico. Those dates:

Feb. 20-24 in Canada.

March 13-17 in Mexico.

This is the second year of the campaign. This year, the campaign will last five days. Last year it was a three-day event.

The goal, according to CVSA, is “to educate commercial motor vehicle drivers, motor carriers, law enforcement officers and the general public about the crime of human trafficking, the signs to look for, and what to do if you suspect someone is being trafficked.”

The 2022 awareness initiative saw 2,460 law enforcement personnel distribute 13,274 wallet cards to help people identify signs of the crime, the CVSA reported. Also during the campaign, law enforcement personnel handed out 6,355 window decals and delivered 1,818 presentations.

In addition to working with law enforcement, the alliance is partnering with Truckers Against Trafficking to help deliver the message. Truckers Against Trafficking says the work they do,“empowers trucking to close loopholes to traffickers who exploit our nation’s highways.”

For more information on human trafficking and how you can help, visit CVSA’s website for human trafficking awareness resources. LL





Check out these feature stories on LandLine.Media.