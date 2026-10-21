How often does Satan show up to oppose toll increases?

A toll increase could be in the works for one Michigan city, and it has drawn the ire of a notable adversary – sort of.

The Bay City Bridge Partners – which maintains and operates the Independence Bridge and Liberty Bridge in Bay City, Mich. – recently proposed an increase in tolls for 2027. The proposal would increase rates for non-residents with a BC-Pass or E-ZPass transponder by 50 cents, with the pay-by-mail toll rate increasing by $2.

Under the proposed rate structure, non-resident commercial drivers with a transponder would pay $8.50, while those without a transponder would pay $13.50.

The last time the group raised toll rates was just last year.

According to the company, the new rates – which are expected to go into effect at the start of 2027 – are necessary to “support the long-term sustainability and maintenance of critical transportation assets.”

Public comments on the proposal will be accepted and can be submitted via email to Info@BayCityBridgePartners.com.

The proposed toll increase has already drawn pushback, as one resident with a flair for the dramatic showed up to a recent meeting of the City Commission dressed as Satan to drive home his point.

The resident, Jeff Reed, showed up wearing a devil mask and pentagram robe, complete with a nametag reading “BCBP” and “Satan,” in case you were unclear about who he was supposed to be.

In a gravelly voice, Reed shared with the Commission the “scariest toll story,” saying this Halloween there will be a new fee for users of $6.66 “with no arguments.”

“When you get a bill from my friends, you pay the bill,” Reed said in his “best” Satan voice. “None of this nonsense anymore. We want money.”

It turns out this isn’t the first time Reed has made a public display in opposition to the Bay City Bridge Partners. This past December, Reed showed up at a City Commission meeting dressed as Santa Claus and put the company on the “Naughty List” for tolling residents.

It’s unclear if Reed’s actions will lead to results – I have a hunch they won’t – but they were, at the very least, attention-grabbing. LL