How much worse could diesel prices get?

The what and the why have been thoroughly covered regarding diesel prices.

This is not a reminder of that.

However, when looking at the bigger picture, what exactly should drivers expect going forward?

Tom Kloza, chief energy advisor for Gulf Oil, recently joined Trucking with OOIDA and provided his insight on what the future may hold.

“This is just absolutely incredibly, dynamic and unprecedented,” Kloza said. “People get all excited about the crude oil prices, but it’s the refined products and the loss of about 7 million barrels per day of global refining capacity that’s really driving some of these wild swings.”

Cutting the amount of U.S. diesel exports is something Kloza suspects could happen, but will that matter?

“We are the super market to the world for refined products,” Kloza said. “People want to put bans or speed bumps on that, but that would mean refineries who are dependent on foreign buyers to sustain their operations would have to cut their refining runs. After a month of adjustment, we’d probably have higher prices for diesel.”

Fuel prices are updated daily on this Land Line resources page.

Kloza stressed that comparatively, the U.S. oil industry is much better off than most.

But unintended consequences remain in play, particularly as it relates to any diesel export ban.

“People don’t really react to diesel prices the way they do to gas prices,” Kloza said. “What they don’t realize is the price increases there (diesel) really do reflect the price of everything they pay. As high as the numbers are now, and if there’s a cold winter, we could be looking at apocalyptic prices.”

A global recession is also a legitimate concern if fuel prices continue to surge.

“The first normal year might be 2028,” Kloza said. “U.S. refineries have put off any pit stops until 2027, which means next year will probably see some of the most extensive refinery maintenance, and that could keep prices elevated much longer.”

Warm weather and a decline in global conflict could expedite a measure of relief.

“Worldwide, diesel is much more in demand than gasoline is,” Kloza said. “Emerging economies need diesel to power agriculture and things like that. The good news is the U.S. is in a better spot than other continents. Whatever happens, we’re going to have it so much better.”

On Sept. 29, the U.S. Department of Energy announced the release of 40 million barrels of crude oil as part of the previously announced 172-million-barrel release.

“The United States continues to lead the coordinated efforts to stabilize oil markets for the benefit of Americans and people around the world,” U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright said.

Participating companies will return the 40 million borrowed barrels with additional premium barrels, ensuring immediate market supply while increasing long-term inventory at no cost to taxpayers, the DOE said.

Emergencies in effect

Georgia, Louisiana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio and Texas recently declared fuel emergencies, temporarily waiving regulations and allowing for wider use of red-dyed diesel, normally limited to off-road use such as farming, construction and industrial, because of its tax-free status.

“There is no chemical difference between red dye diesel fuel and regular diesel, including both fuels’ low sulfur content, except of course for price,” said Tom Berg, Land Line’s contributing editor. “Red dye will burn fine in truck engines. It will not harm exhaust aftertreatment equipment and fuel economy should also be the same.”

Drivers should remain aware of the International Fuel Tax Agreement, as a quarterly filing of the total miles driven and total gallons purchased is required even if the fuel was not taxed.

Federal action about expanding the use of red-dyed diesel remains only a discussion for now. LL