How much of your trucking income gets left in your pocket?

Truckers know the cost of doing business never seems to stop.

There are tolls, fuel taxes, registration fees and other charges waiting around the next turn. Then there is income tax, which feels like just another bite out of the money earned.

For owner-operators and small-business truckers, every tax paid adds up.

Money paid to any level of government is money that cannot go toward the truck, fuel, insurance or other business expenses.

Income taxes vary widely across the country.

Ballotpedia reports that 42 states collect an income tax. Rates range from 2.5% to 13.3%.

California has the highest income tax rate. Arizona and North Dakota are tied for the lowest rate.

Eight states do not collect a personal income tax. They are Alaska, Florida, Nevada, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and Wyoming. Florida, Tennessee and Texas have constitutional bans on personal income taxes.

For truckers, where the money is earned can make a big difference in how much gets left in the bank. Several states have income tax questions on their November ballots. Some could change how much certain taxpayers owe.

Colorado could change how income taxes work

Colorado has two major and competing measures on the fall ballot.

The state is one of 15 states with a flat income tax. Its current rate is 4.4%. It applies to all taxpayers, regardless of income.

That could change. Amendment 87 will ask voters whether Colorado should move to a graduated income tax.

Under the proposal, rates would range from 3.7% to 8.4%.

Anyone earning more than $500,000 a year would pay between 7.4% and 8.4%. People earning less than $100,000 would pay between 3.7% and 4.2%. Everyone else would continue paying the current tax rate.

But there is another measure to consider. Proposition 136 could cancel out the changes in Amendment 87 if both measures pass. Instead, the income tax rate would be capped at 4.4% of a taxpayer’s federal taxable income.

Colorado law says that when voters approve conflicting provisions, the one receiving the most “yes” votes wins.

For truckers who live or run businesses in Colorado, the outcome could affect how much of their hard-earned income stays in their pockets.

North Carolina voters face an income tax cap

North Carolina voters will also decide Nov. 3 whether to put a tighter limit on the state’s income tax.

A proposed constitutional amendment would lower the income tax rate cap from 7% to 3.5%. The actual state income tax rate is 3.99%. The North Carolina Constitution, however, allows the rate to go as high as 7%. State law already schedules the rate to fall to 3.49% in 2027.

If voters approve the amendment, state lawmakers would be barred from raising the income tax rate above 3.5%.

Supporters say North Carolina has seen strong revenue growth for more than a decade. They argue it is time to let people keep more of the money they earn.

Opponents argue the lower cap would mainly benefit the state’s wealthiest residents. They also say the state could make up the lost income tax revenue through higher sales taxes.

The last time North Carolina voters considered an income tax cap was in 2018. The maximum allowable rate was lowered from 10% to 7%.

For truckers, the issue comes down to more than a tax rate on paper. Income taxes can directly affect the money left after a long year of running miles, paying expenses and keeping a business moving.

Washington aims at its income tax rates

Washington voters will face a different income tax question.

Washington does not have a personal or corporate income tax.

The state does tax long-term capital gains. The graduated income tax applies only to capital gains earned by certain high-income individuals. High earners are defined as individuals or couples with more than $278,000 in capital gains over one year.

One part of the proposal would explicitly ban individual income taxes. It would also define income in an effort to prevent future legislative workarounds.

Initiative 645 would also repeal an income tax policy approved earlier this year.

That policy created a 9.9% tax on income above $1 million. The millionaire tax is set to take effect in 2028.

For truckers and trucking business owners, income tax debates can hit close to home. The money earned behind the wheel is not just a paycheck. It can keep a truck running, cover a major repair or help keep a small business alive. LL

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