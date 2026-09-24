How much is too much?

North, south, east or west, we’re well past the point of sticker shock as fuel prices surge.

Some in the trucking industry are left questioning if they’ll even survive.

The Missouri Trucking Association said small-business truckers have been hit particularly hard.

President and CEO of the trucking association, Tom Crawford, told a local media outlet the group has received closure notices and heard personally from trucking companies that have decided to close due to rising costs.

In Vermont, where the latest diesel average was $6.447 per gallon, a driver at an apple orchard continues to “eat the cost, so his customers don’t.”

Truck drivers in Nevada explained to KTVN-TV in Reno that high fuel costs mean not going home as often or turning down jobs they would have previously accepted.

Cincinnati-based Total Quality Logistics estimated that drivers are spending approximately $300 more each time they fill up. Those costs could reach consumers if they continue.

Should that be the case, economic analysts warn that the impact could be felt by consumers for some time.

Diesel will still be bought, but the high prices are affecting industries across the globe, according to Ed Hirs, a professor at the University of Houston.

Driver training isn’t exempt from the conversation, with a trucking school in Ohio voicing its concerns about future operations.

The school told WTVG-TV that they have yet to start charging students a fuel surcharge or increase their tuition prices, but that could change if fuel prices stay at this level or increase.

Fuel outlooks do not carry much promise, with fuel prices expected to climb through at least the end of 2026. Some regions have already surpassed the $8-per-gallon mark.

In mid-September, FMCSA issued a nationwide emergency granting fuel haulers hours-of-service relief to mitigate impacts on the costs and availability of fuel.

This waiver largely underscores the expectation of global supply disruptions as well as increases in demand.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration said U.S. refinery capacity decreased as did distillate production in its most recent weekly petroleum report.

After a historic freight recession, most industry analysis was recently beginning to indicate an upcycle was nearing.

However, ongoing international conflicts, tariffs, interest rates and operating costs have stalled a full recovery. Now, signs point to an end to any recovery as soon as the second quarter of 2027.

“Retail diesel prices topped $6 per gallon in September amid diminished global refining capacity, low diesel inventories, and ongoing conflicts in Russia-Ukraine and the Middle East,” the OOIDA Foundation said in its latest freight market outlook. “The Fed raised rates in September for the first time since 2023 in an effort to combat persistent inflation and signaled additional hikes may be needed.”

Crawford believes the upcoming Christmas season could be make-or-break for even more trucking companies. LL

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