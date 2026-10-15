How heavy is too heavy? States rethink truck weight limits

States keep changing the rules on truck weights. Some changes let specific truckers carry more freight in a single trip. But not everyone thinks heavier trucks are an automatic win.

Lawmakers are making exceptions for specific loads. Such loads include milk, farm products and construction materials.

Supporters say heavier truck weights mean fewer trips, less traffic and lower emissions. For haulers, that could mean moving more product without putting another truck on the road.

But critics warn there is another side to the equation.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association warns that heavier trucks could increase safety risks and put more strain on roads and bridges.

OOIDA points to research from the Transportation Research Board and the U.S. Department of Transportation. The research raises concerns about increasing truck weights rather than easing them.

The debate has not stopped states from carving out new exceptions to truck weights. Instead of changing weight limits for every truck, lawmakers are targeting specific industries and loads.

Several states have approved new rules this year.

Oregon is allowing milk haulers to carry heavier loads. Wisconsin approved a weight break for loads carrying grain and commercial feed. Maryland created a new permit for heavy-haul traffic moving through port corridors.

Virginia clarified liability for coal haulers. The rule allows both truck owners and lessees to be held responsible for overweight violations involving trucks that qualify for a coal permit but lack one.

These changes are not a nationwide increase in truck weight limits. Each state is creating a rule for a specific type of load, industry or route.

That means a truck that qualifies for an exception in one state may still face different limits across the state line. Haulers need to know which rules apply to their loads and where they are traveling.

Iowa

Iowa is preparing to raise truck weights for milk haulers.

Starting Jan. 1, a new law will allow annual milk-hauling permits for trucks weighing up to 136,000 pounds. That is a major increase from the current limit.

Iowa already issues special permits for trucks hauling fluid milk between milk plants, receiving stations and transfer stations. Those permits allow haulers to exceed standard weight limits.

Under current rules, permitted trucks can carry up to 20,000 pounds per axle. The maximum gross weight is 96,000 pounds on primary roads and certain city routes.

The annual permit costs $400.

The new law expands the program to cover trucks and truck combinations weighing as much as 136,000 pounds.

That gives milk haulers a higher truck weight limit under the annual permit program.

That could mean moving more product per trip. The change also adds to the debate over how much weight roads and bridges should be expected to handle.

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania lawmakers are considering a similar increase in truck weights for milk haulers.

A bill would allow heavier bulk-milk loads traveling to or from dairy farms and milk plants. The loads could travel on highways and interstates.

The proposal covers milk transported in bulk liquid form. Packaged milk would not qualify.

The heavier loads could travel at any time, seven days a week, except during inclement weather.

The proposed truck weight limits would vary by the number of axles in the combination:

Five axles: Up to 95,000 pounds

Six axles: Up to 107,000 pounds

Seven axles: Up to 117,000 pounds

The exceptions would require loads to stay within a 21,000-pound limit per non-steering axle.

SB481 originally focused on allowing milk haulers to travel during disaster emergency declarations that restrict trucking activity. It did not include higher weight limits.

The House Transportation Committee later rewrote the bill to include heavier loads.

Rep. Ed Neilson, D-Philadelphia, said Pennsylvania’s dairy industry is at a disadvantage. He said neighboring Ohio and New York allow milk haulers to carry heavier loads.

“By increasing weight limits, the Pennsylvania dairy industry will become more competitive,” Neilson said.

The amended bill now heads to the House floor. If approved, it would return to the Senate so lawmakers can consider the changes before it goes to the governor.

Michigan

Michigan lawmakers are looking at higher truck weights for certain agricultural loads.

HB6428 was introduced last week. The bill would change how the state calculates axle loads and total vehicle weight for agricultural commodities.

The bill would allow qualifying agricultural loads to exceed the standard 80,000-pound gross vehicle weight limit. The proposed cap would rise to 90,000 pounds.

Manure would also be added to the list of agricultural commodities covered by the rules.

The bill remains in the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

For truckers, the debate over truck weight limits comes down to more than how much a truck can carry. Higher limits could reduce the number of trips needed to move certain products. But the effects on safety, road wear and infrastructure costs remain important parts of the discussion. LL

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