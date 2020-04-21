House T&I committee thanks truckers via ‘tweet storm’

The House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee orchestrated a “tweet storm” on Tuesday, April 21, to recognize truck drivers and others who are keeping America’s economy moving.

Using #ToThoseWhoKeepUsMoving, lawmakers used social media to recognize truck drivers’ efforts to haul essential freight across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As chairman of the House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee, I just want to give a shout out to everyone who is helping keep America moving during these difficult times,” said Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., in a video posted on Twitter. “To the truckers who are supplying our grocery stores and other critical supplies. To the transit workers who are keeping our buses, subways, and our rails moving. Rail workers, maritime workers who are providing critical supplies and distribution around the country. And then in aviation where we are still moving around critical supplies and personnel … It is incredible what all of you are doing.”

From Chair @RepPeterDeFazio:#ToThoseWhoKeepUsMoving thank you for what you’re doing every day to keep America moving and to keep people safe. pic.twitter.com/MutPND7P10 — Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure (@TransportDems) April 21, 2020

Rep. Sam Graves, R-Mo., also posted a video to thank transportation workers.

“I just want to say how much I appreciate all of those folks on the front lines during this pandemic,” Graves said. “I especially want to thank those who keep us moving in the transportation and infrastructure industries. You get us the food. You get us the medical supplies and all of the critical things that we need to get through this. You are the backbone of the economy, and I appreciate you very much.”

Tangible relief

While OOIDA has said the recognition from lawmakers is appreciated, the Association has maintained that truck drivers need tangible support in terms of health and economics.

Last week, OOIDA called for relief for truck drivers that would include:

Waiving the 2020 payment of the Heavy Vehicle Use Tax.

Including more funding for the Paycheck Protection Program and the Emergency Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.

Allowing trucking companies to account for additional business expenses when applying for a PPP loan, including truck payments and insurance costs.

Providing more COVID-19 testing and protective equipment at weigh stations and rest areas.

OOIDA President Todd Spencer appeared on CNBC’s “The Exchange” on April 20, saying that initial relief efforts haven’t done enough for small-business truckers.

“The relief efforts have generally gone over the top of truckers,” Spencer told CNBC’s Kelly Evans. “Trucking is an industry that is predominantly small businesses. Ninety-six percent of truckers work in fleets with 20 or fewer trucks. And right now, the programs they’ve created have missed them completely.”