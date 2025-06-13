House T&I advances trucking jobs bill for veterans

A bipartisan bill aimed at connecting veterans with trucking and other supply chain jobs has been approved by the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

On Wednesday, June 11, the T&I Committee advanced 10 bills, including the TRANSPORT Jobs Act.

Introduced by Reps. Tom Barrett, R-Mich., and Hillary Scholten, D-Mich., the Transitioning Retiring and New Service Members to Port, Ocean, Rail and Truck Jobs Act (HR3055) attempts to remove barriers that may prevent military vets from transitioning to jobs within the nation’s supply chain.

“No one is better trained or more mission-focused than our veterans, yet too many are left struggling to find meaningful employment after leaving the military,” Barrett said in a news release. “It’s time we tear down the roadblocks that stand between those who served and the jobs that need doing in our economy. The TRANSPORT Jobs Act is a critical first step in that process and achieves two goals at once – supporting our veterans and strengthening our nation’s supply chain. I’m proud to introduce this bill with Rep. Scholten and look forward to working together to get it across the finish line.”

Specifically, the bill would direct the secretary of transportation to develop an action plan regarding the transition of veterans into trucking and other supply chain jobs.

The Veteran to Supply Chain Action Plan would identify:

Barriers veterans face when searching for employment in the supply chain industry

Challenges supply chain employers face when recruiting, hiring or retaining veterans

Regulatory burdens employers face in hiring supply chain workers, especially those who served

Regions of the U.S. that have the greatest need for supply chain employees

Barriers and industry trends that directly or indirectly discourage veterans from pursuing, attaining or remaining in a supply chain career

“Veterans who have devoted their lives to serving our nation should never face obstacles in finding employment,” Scholten said. “Our home is the land of the free because of the brave, and it’s our duty to ensure that when their mission ends, a new path begins. The least we can do is help streamline the process and identify barriers to a career post-service.”

Earlier this year, the Veterans Transition to Trucking Act was introduced in the Senate.

S1537, which was introduced by Sens. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Bill Cassidy, R-La., would allow the Department of Veterans Affairs to approve programs operated by interstate commercial trucking companies.

“Trucking apprenticeships offer meaningful employment and a fulfilling career pathway, and we owe it to our nation’s veterans to provide support as they seek next steps in their transition to civilian life,” Blumenthal said in a news release. “With the Veterans Transition to Trucking Act, we eliminate bureaucratic red tape hindering veterans from accessing trucking apprenticeships and ensure that veterans are able to access these programs through their VA education benefits. This commonsense legislation allows veterans to more easily access necessary training for a rewarding career when they return home.” LL