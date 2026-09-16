House resolution aims to celebrate National Truck Driver Appreciation Week

It’s always a good day when you feel appreciated. While it’s rare, for truckers in particular, it can feel like you never really feel the love.

National Truck Driver Appreciation Week has been celebrated by those in the industry for nearly four decades. Some members of Congress want to take that a step further.

On Monday, Sept. 14, Congresswoman Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., introduced a resolution that supports designating Sept. 13-19 as National Truck Driver Appreciation Week. According to Hageman’s office, the resolution “thanks the 3.6 million Americans who drive for hours on end to keep supply chains strong, enabling an unprecedented era of abundance.”

“Americans everywhere have truckers to thank for the ability to buy the same goods almost anywhere,” Hageman said in a statement. “They haul our cattle, stock our stores, and serve the small towns that no other form of transportation can reach with year-round deliveries of the raw material of the 21st century. This resolution says thank you and builds on the work I am already doing in Congress to crack down on bad actors compromising opportunities for the American truck driver.”

Hageman has made trucking safety a focus of her legislative agenda, including proposals addressing commercial driver license management, chameleon carriers and English-language proficiency for CDL holders.

The resolution is supported by a number of trade organizations, including the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association and others.

“Over 70% of freight in the United States moves exclusively by truck, the majority of which are mom-and-pop operations. We applaud the leadership of Representative Hageman for consistently demonstrating her appreciation for truckers by authoring bills to crack down on unsafe chameleon carriers and to safely bring new truckers into our industry,” OOIDA President Todd Spencer said in a statement.

“We believe every trucker in America deserves to have that kind of force behind them and we look forward to continuing to work with Representative Hageman and her like-minded colleagues who fight for truckers every day in Congress, not just this week,” Spencer added.

The resolution is cosponsored by Representatives Shomari Figures, D-Ala., Dave Taylor, R-Ohio, and Laura Gillen, D-N.Y. During the resolution’s introduction, eight separate lawmakers addressed the House, expressing their support for National Truck Driver Appreciation Week.

“This week gives communities across the United States a chance to honor the dedication truck drivers bring to their careers and the impact they have on our communities. Truck drivers are critical to the United States’ supply chain, often being the last mode of transportation delivering food to grocery stores, medical supplies to hospitals, and other vital goods to our constituents, which they rely on every day,” Taylor said. “Virtually every time you purchase something, you can thank a truck driver for making it possible… I thank our American truck drivers for their hard work and dedication and recognize the role they play in our great nation.”

“During this National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, I say a special thank you to the hardworking men and women behind the wheel, but I also want to say a special thank you to their families. Remember, those men and women behind the wheel, they miss a whole lot of baseball games, football games, basketball games, school plays, and Christmas concerts in grade school,” Rep. Mike Bost, R-Ill., told members of the House.

“They miss those things because they are making sure that those goods and services that we need every day are there when we walk into the grocery store or the auto parts store… They are sacrificing their time. Yes, they get paid, but some of those things they give up can’t be gotten back, like time with their families. We do want to say thank you to them for every mile they drive.” LL