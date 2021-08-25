House moves budget forward, agrees to vote on infrastructure by Sept. 27

August 25, 2021

Mark Schremmer

|

The U.S. House of Representatives voted on Tuesday, Aug. 24, to advance the blueprint of a $3.5 trillion budget resolution and committed to a Sept. 27 deadline to vote on a Senate-approved infrastructure bill.

The House passed the key procedural motion 220-212, making passage of the Senate’s version of the highway bill possible before the current surface reauthorization bill expires at the end of September.

Democrats have said they hope to finish working on a spending bill by Oct. 1. The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association said it will use the process as an opportunity to try to get dedicated funding to address the truck parking crisis across the nation.

“The vote now sets the stage for the reconciliation process to begin in both the House and Senate,” said Jay Grimes, OOIDA’s director of federal affairs. “This will be another opportunity for Congress to include dedicated funding to expand truck parking capacity. While a $3.5 trillion spending package is certainly excessive, OOIDA is not leaving any stone unturned in getting the necessary federal investment for parking this year. (Tuesday’s) vote also makes it likely that the Senate version of the Highway Bill will be enacted before the FAST Act expires on Sept. 30.”

Senate infrastructure bill

The Senate passed its bipartisan infrastructure bill, which incorporates the Senate version of the highway bill. The package includes $550 billion in new spending on roads, bridges, airports, ports, electric vehicle charging stations, internet, water systems, and other infrastructure needs. About $110 billion would go specifically toward roads and bridges.

The bill, however, failed to dedicate any money toward truck parking.

“Given how critical drivers are to our nation’s supply chain, it is extremely frustrating to see lawmakers continue to treat truckers as an afterthought,” OOIDA President Todd Spencer said earlier this month. “Truckers are routinely expected to simply be thankful for more highway funding and accept the fact all their unique needs are ignored time and time again.

“Years of inaction on addressing the lack of truck parking has created a nationwide crisis that threatens the safety of millions of professional drivers, and increasingly the motoring public.”

Spencer cited the decision not to include funding for truck parking as a major reason OOIDA did not support the bill.

OOIDA’s overview of the good and the bad in the Senate bill can be found here. LL

PrePass

Mark Schremmer, senior editor, joined Land Line in 2015. An award-winning journalist and former assistant news editor at The Topeka Capital-Journal, he brings fresh ideas, solid reporting skills, and more than two decades of journalism experience to our staff.

Related News

driver turnover

Federal

OOIDA to Department of Commerce: It’s a driver turnover problem

OOIDA told the U.S. Department of Commerce that steps must be taken to make the truck driving profession a desirable career.

By Mark Schremmer | August 24

vision standards

Federal

Medical Review Board proposes increasing vision standards for monocular CMV drivers

FMCSA’s Medical Review Board recommends increasing the vision standards for monocular drivers from 70- to 120-degrees, per a new report.

By Land Line Staff | August 23

hours of service lawsuit

Federal

Lawsuit over hours of service remains in abeyance

A lawsuit over the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s changes to the hours of service will remain in abeyance for at least a couple more months.

By Mark Schremmer | August 23

zero-emission electric truck graphic at charging station

Federal

Zero-emission trucks addressed at SC Ports and U.S. House

South Carolina Ports received $1.3 million for zero-emission trucks, while a House bill seeks to allocate $500 million for a voucher program.

By Tyson Fisher | August 20