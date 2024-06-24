House hearing to examine DOT budget, policies

June 24, 2024

Mark Schremmer

|

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will testify in front of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee this week to answer questions about policy decisions and his department’s 2025 budget request.

The hearing, “Oversight of the Department of Transportation’s Policies and Programs and Fiscal Year 2025 Budget Request,” will be at 10 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, June 27.

A livestream of the hearing will be posted here.

The hearing will be an opportunity for lawmakers to ask Buttigieg about the DOT’s implementation of the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, as well as the department’s $109.3 billion budget request.

DOT budget request

The DOT’s 2024 budget request includes $964.6 million to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

Some of the components of the request include:

  • $526.5 million for motor carrier safety grants
  • $43.6 million to continue IT modernization initiatives
  • $12 million for a medium-duty truck crash causal factors study

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration requested $1.3 billion to invest in efforts to reduce traffic crashes and fatalities.

Buttigieg speaks out against predatory towing fees

Last week, Buttigieg provided the opening remarks at a meeting aimed at improving transparency when a tractor-trailer requires a third-party tow.

Also referred to as a nonconsensual tow, a third-party tow happens when law enforcement calls the local towing rotation list to have a tractor-trailer removed following a crash or other incident. In these situations, the motor carrier is unable to choose the towing company or negotiate prices.

“This department has been clear in our support of protections against predatory towing junk fees,” Buttigieg said. “Truckers often have to travel far from home to deliver the goods that everyone depends on. In the event that their truck gets towed, they may not have any relationship or familiarity with the towing company that moves their vehicle. Until they get that vehicle back, their job and really their livelihood is put on hold. Tow truck drivers also play an essential role in keeping our roads safe by removing disabled vehicles. But in some cases, some players in the towing space recognize and exploit the vulnerability of these situations. Of course, there are necessary and fair costs associated with the towing of a commercial vehicle. But some companies have seen an opportunity to charge exorbitant fees.”

THUD hearing

In addition to the T&I hearing, the Transportation, Housing and Urban Development subcommittee will hold a markup hearing at 8:30 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, June 27.

That hearing can be livestreamed here. LL

Related News

emergency declaration

Federal

Feds extend emergency declaration for Francis Scott Key Bridge

Feds extend emergency declaration for carriers assisting in Francis Scott Key Bridge relief efforts. Here’s how long the order is in effect.

By Land Line Staff | June 21

Predatory towing

Federal

Buttigieg calls for policies to protect truckers against predatory towing

Policies to protect truckers from predatory towing fees are crucial, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttiegig said during a recent meeting.

By Mark Schremmer | June 21

CDL exemption

Federal

Comments on CDL exemption request due Monday, June 24

If a CDL exemption request is granted, thousands of additional student drivers will be allowed to operate with no one in the passenger seat.

By Mark Schremmer | June 21

towing

Federal

FMCSA wants feedback on predatory towing

FMCSA will hold a public meeting on Friday, June 21 aimed at addressing the lack of transparency regarding towing fees.

By Mark Schremmer | June 20

Mark Schremmer, senior editor, joined Land Line in 2015. An award-winning journalist and former assistant news editor at The Topeka Capital-Journal, he brings fresh ideas, solid reporting skills, and more than two decades of journalism experience to our staff.