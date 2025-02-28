Hours-of-service regs, tire maintenance the focus of this year’s International Roadcheck

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance has announced the dates for this year’s International Roadcheck.

The annual three-day “high-visibility, high-volume commercial motor vehicle inspection and regulatory compliance enforcement” is scheduled for May 13-15 in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

During the 72-hour initiative, law enforcement members of CVSA across North America inspect commercial motor vehicles and drivers at weigh and inspection stations, temporary sites and through mobile patrols to ensure regulatory compliance. The data is then compiled and released following the event.

Each year, CVSA selects focus areas for both driver and vehicle inspections during the enforcement blitz. Hours-of-service regulations will be the driver focus area for this year’s International Roadcheck.

During the driver portion of an inspection, CVSA officials will check the driver’s operating credentials, hours-of-service documentation, status in the Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse and seat belt usage. They will also look for alcohol and/or drug impairment.

For vehicles, inspectors will focus on tire maintenance, checking tires for tread depth and proper inflation. Additionally, they will look for air leaks, tread separation, cuts, bulges, sidewall damage and improper repairs.

If an out-of-service violation is discovered during an inspection, the vehicle will be restricted from operating until all such violations have been corrected. Inspectors also may put a driver out of service for violations such as not possessing a valid or necessary operating license or exhibiting signs of impairment.

Vehicles that successfully pass a Level I or V inspection without any critical vehicle inspection item violations may receive a CVSA decal. Those decals are valid for up to three months.

CVSA said during this year’s event, inspectors may also be available to answer questions about tire health and violations, as well as to help drivers navigate the hours-of-service regulations in their jurisdictions.

During 2024’s International Roadcheck, CVSA officials conducted 48,761 inspections during the three-day window. From those inspections, over 95% of drivers were found to have no out-of-service violations. Additionally, 77% of vehicles passed their inspections without critical violations. LL