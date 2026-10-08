HOS exemption granted for transport of steel coils

A motor carrier has received a provisional renewal of two regulatory exemptions from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

Last week, the agency announced that it was renewing and consolidating two exemptions granted to Indiana-based Cleveland-Cliffs Steel.

The provisional renewal allows Cliffs’ employee-drivers with CDLs who transport steel coils or scrap metal between the company’s production and shipping locations to work up to 16 consecutive hours in a duty period and return to work following at least eight hours off duty when necessary.

Cleveland-Cliffs Steel drivers transport steel coils from one part of the company’s plant in Chicago, Ind., to another. Public roads pass through portions of the facility, requiring Cliffs’ drivers to cross public roadways when transporting the steel coils. The two public crossings are 80 feet and 0.2 miles, respectively.

The exemption also allows Cliffs to continue using certain specialized coil carrier commercial motor vehicles that do not meet the definition of a “heavy hauler trailer,” the requirements concerning the height of rear side marker lamps, tire loading restrictions and the commodity-specific cargo securement requirements for metal coils. The relief from the requirements of 49 CFR part 393 applies only to Cliffs’ specialized coil carrier CMVs.

FMCSA first granted the steel coil hours-of-service exemption in 2016 and then renewed it in 2021.

“The exemptions continue to apply under limited operating conditions,” FMCSA wrote in the notice. “The covered CMVs travel only short distances on public roads within or immediately adjacent to Cliffs’ East Chicago facility. The crossings occur at controlled intersections. The coil carriers operate at low speeds when loaded, and Cliffs marks and flags the vehicles as oversize loads and uses conspicuity tape to increase their visibility to other motorists. Covered drivers hold CDLs and remain subject to all other applicable FMCSRs.”

The agency granted a provisional renewal of the exemption that runs through March 23, 2027.

FMCSA is accepting comments on the renewal through Oct. 30. Comments can be submitted by clicking here or by going to Regulations.gov and entering Docket No. FMCSA-2016-0050. LL