Historic flooding hits New Mexico

October 22, 2024

SJ Munoz

|

Record rainfall and historic flooding in New Mexico resulted in two fatalities and 300-plus rescues.

The National Weather Service in Albuquerque, N.M. reported nearly 6 inches of rain in a 24-hour period in Roswell, N.M., breaking the previous daily record set in 1901.

As of Tuesday morning, Oct. 22, the New Mexico Department of Transportation said U.S. Highway 285 at mile marker 88 remained closed due to bridge damage from flooding.

Land Line offers a resources page with travel information from New Mexico and nationwide.

According to an emergency order for Chaves County issued on Oct. 21, this excessive amount of rainfall also led to at least 38 people being hospitalized as well as extensive damage to infrastructure, homes and businesses throughout multiple communities.

“I’m grateful for the swift actions taken by local authorities and our state departments to help communities in need,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, said in a statement. “My administration is on the ground assisting and will continue to provide robust support for relief efforts.”

A separate executive order has also been enacted authorizing $250,000 to the New Mexico National Guard to support disaster relief efforts. The National Guard said more than 75 of its members remained on the ground as of Tuesday, Oct. 22. As the waters have receded, the Guard said it will assist with damage assessment.

“We’ve worked all night and continue to work with swift water rescue teams and other partner agencies to help our fellow citizens get to safety,” said Maj. Gen. Miguel Aguilar, the New Mexico National Guard’s adjutant general. LL

SJ Munoz joined the Land Line Media team in 2020. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.