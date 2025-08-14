Hill Start Assist glitch prompts International truck recall

International Motors is recalling some of its Class 8 trucks after discovering an issue related to the Hill Start Assist feature.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, International is recalling more than 1,000 LT model year 2024-26 and RH model year 2025 trucks. On affected trucks, the Hill Start Assist exhaust port may become clogged with ice and debris. Consequently, the release of the service brakes may be delayed or completely prevented.

International’s Hill Start Assist stops trucks from rolling backwards when starting on an incline. After the driver releases the brake pedal, the system holds the brake for a few seconds. Once the accelerator is pressed, the service brakes are released, allowing for a smooth start.

NHTSA points out that brakes that are still engaged while driving increase the risk of a crash. The recall report does not indicate whether any crashes have occurred as a result of the defect.

Trucks affected by the recall include those with Eaton or International automated manual transmissions with electronic stability control or automatic traction control. About 97% of affected vehicles are LT series trucks, with a handful of RH trucks with the defect.

Authorized dealers will relocate the Hill Start Assist valve exhaust on affected International trucks for free.

Notification letters to owners of affected trucks will be sent out on Sept. 29.

For more information, contact International customer service at 800-448-7825 with recall number 25508. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 25V501.

The defect was first identified in April after International reviewed a field service report. A truck’s service brakes were dragging at the beginning of a shift. An investigation found that Hill Start Assist valves located outside the tractor frame rails may be more exposed to road spray and debris. Since the valve is also used during adaptive cruise control events, air could be trapped during light braking. LL

