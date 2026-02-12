Highway protests jam roads, states push back

Highway protests tied to immigration enforcement are in the spotlight, and state lawmakers are looking for ways to shut them down fast.

States like South Dakota and Tennessee already have laws on the books that ban blocking busy roads.

Back in 2017, South Dakota set stiff penalties for standing in traffic to stop cars and trucks. Offenders face up to a year in jail and a $2,000 fine. That same year, Tennessee lawmakers cranked up fines for blocking roads, raising the max penalty from $50 to $200.

Since then, at least five more states have passed similar rules to curb highway protests. Even more states may soon jump in.

Michigan

Michigan lawmakers are moving to make blocking roads a crime.

State law already bans people from blocking or slowing traffic without permission. Protesters are not allowed to use barricades, objects, or even their own bodies to shut down roads.

Right now, violators face a civil fine of up to $100.

HB4664 would go much further. It would make highway protests a misdemeanor. Anyone who joins a group found guilty of blocking a road could face up to 93 days in jail and fines of up to $5,000.

Supporters say the current punishment is too weak to stop repeat offenders.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard told lawmakers that protesters have shut down highways with little pushback.

“We’ve seen individuals and groups shut down highways with little or no consequences, and it creates a significant risk to public safety,” Bouchard said. “Having people in the roadway is dangerous. Plain and simple.”

Rep. Joseph Pavlov, R-Smiths Creek, said the bill draws a clear line.

“Public safety must be balanced with our citizens’ right to free assembly and expression. This legislation makes that balance clear,” Pavlov said. “We are saying it is unacceptable to jeopardize the safety of first responders, commuters, or emergency services by obstructing public roads while still protecting lawful and peaceful public gatherings.”

The American Civil Liberties Union argues the bill goes too far. They say police already have laws to address safety concerns.

HB4664 is now in the Senate.

Arizona

Arizona lawmakers are again taking aim at highway protests.

In 2024, Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed a bill that cracked down on road blockages.

Current state law treats blocking traffic as a Class 2 misdemeanor. The offense is punishable by up to four months in jail and a $750 fine.

The vetoed bill would have made it a felony to block highways, bridges, tunnels, or airport roads holding 25 or more vehicles or people.

Hobbs said in her veto message that lawmakers must protect constitutional rights.

A new bill, HB2136, brings the issue back. It would upgrade the charge to a felony if three or more people block a road together.

Offenders could face up to a year in prison and steep fines.

Supporters say the bill isn’t about stopping protests – it’s about stopping chaos on public roads.

The bill is set for review by the House Judiciary Committee.

Georgia

A Georgia bill would toughen penalties for highway protests.

Blocking roads is already illegal in the state.

Sen. Carden Summers, R-Cordele, wants to raise the stakes. His bill, SB443, would slap felony charges on protesters who shut down traffic.

If injuries or property damage happen, offenders could face up to five years in prison. Fines would start at $5,000.

Summers said the bill is simple common sense.

Critics, including the ACLU, warn that the bill could chill spontaneous protests.

SB443 sits in the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Utah

Utah lawmakers are weighing a hardline approach to highway protests.

HB331 would make protesting on roads a felony.

Anyone who knowingly blocks someone’s right to travel could face up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

The bill also lets anyone “injured” by a road protest sue for damages. At least $2,000 in damages would be permitted.

The bill is waiting for action in the House.

Tennessee

A Tennessee bill would allow harsher punishment for road blockages.

The bill would allow people hurt or delayed by protests to sue for damages.

Right now, blocking a road is a Class A misdemeanor. The offense carries up to one year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

HB729 would bump that charge to a felony. Offenders could face two to 12 years in prison. Fines could total $5,000.

Blocking an emergency vehicle would be treated even more seriously. Offenders would face up to six years in prison. A maximum fine of $3,000 is included.

State data shows an average of 16 convictions a year for highway protests that block roads.

Kentucky

Kentucky lawmakers are also stepping in.

HB599 would increase penalties for blocking roads or interfering with emergency responders. Penalties would escalate for repeat offenders.

Drivers delayed by road blockages could sue for damages.

The bill also shields drivers from lawsuits in certain situations. If a “reasonable person” would believe a road blockage puts them in immediate danger, the driver would be protected – even if force is used to escape the situation.

The bill is currently in a House committee. LL

