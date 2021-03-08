The next “Live From Exit 24” will cover a number of current issues facing the trucking industry.

Host Mike Matousek, manager of government affairs at OOIDA, will welcome OOIDA President Todd Spencer and OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh to the March 10 show to discuss the next highway bill, towing reform and speed limiters.

During the Feb. 24 episode of “Live From Exit 24,” a panel of guests, including Pugh, OOIDA Director of Legislative Affairs Bryce Mongeon and Land Line Magazine Staff Writer Tyson Fisher, joined Matousek to address the growing truck parking problem.

Pugh, who spent more than 20 years as a truck driver, described problems he encountered on the road.

“If I couldn’t park at the customer, I wasn’t able to find a space that was optimal,” Pugh said. “I might have to park more than an hour away and wake up early to beat traffic.”

The Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act is a $755 million bill crucial to improving the current parking conditions for truckers.

“A lot of our conversations are educating lawmakers on the scope of the problem,” Mongeon said. “We haven’t spoken to anyone who doubts it’s a problem, they just might not be familiar with it

Lack of knowledge presents a challenge with the NIMBY crowd and general public as well as politically.

“I think there’s a fundamental misunderstanding of the trucking industry,” Fisher said. “Many people have the wrong idea about what a truck stop is and what it can bring to the community.”

There’s optimism, but OOIDA is asking for your help.

“To get this across the finish line we need our members to pick up the phone and tell Congress what you need and don’t need,” Pugh said. “Motor carriers need to push the truck parking issue as well.”

“Live From Exit 24” launched last year as a way to expand OOIDA’s communication with members and to hear directly from drivers across the industry.

