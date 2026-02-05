Highway Angels of the year: three drivers, three lifesaving stops

Nearly 1,500 professional drivers have been recognized as Highway Angels by the Truckload Carriers Association since the program began in 1997.

The 2025 Highway Angels of the Year were recently announced for their extraordinary acts of courage, compassion and professionalism.

A public vote was held as part of the selection process.

Each winner will be recognized at the TCA annual convention in March.

Terry Walde, Searcy Trucking

While traveling on Highway 1 in Saskatchewan, Canada, Walde came upon debris scattered on the road. Walde, a driver with more than four decades of experience, noticed a cyclist had been injured in a hit-and-run. Walde stopped to assist the injured cyclist until emergency responders arrived. He also directed traffic around the crash scene. Dash-cam footage from Searcy Trucking helped law enforcement apprehend and charge the responsible driver.

Deshown Moye, Melton Truck Lines

On Interstate 65 in Alabama, Moye encountered a multivehicle crash. The driver of one of the vehicles was critically injured and trapped inside. Moye stopped, assessed the scene for hazards and called 911 before assisting the injured driver. He stabilized the driver’s injuries and remained on the scene for nearly 45 minutes until emergency personnel arrived. Moye’s quick thinking was vital in the victim’s survival during this life-threatening emergency.

Heather Barkey, Nussbaum Transportation

Near her terminal in Mount Vernon, Ill., Barkey noticed a truck rollover along the roadway. She pulled over, activated her hazard lights and called 911. The overturned truck was smoking and leaking fuel, with the driver trapped inside. Barkey used a flashlight to break a window, allowing the driver to escape the truck before the situation worsened. Barkey remained on the scene until law enforcement arrived and confirmed the driver was safe.

The Highway Angels of the Year each receive an EpicVue satellite TV package, including a 24-inch television, DVR, and a one-year subscription to DIRECTV programming.

TCA’s Highway Angel program is sponsored by EpicVue, Northland Insurance and DriverFacts.

More information about previous Highway Angels is available online. LL

Read more Land Line news.