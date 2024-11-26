Higher tolls on Blue Water Bridge take effect Sunday, Dec. 1

Tolls on the eastbound portion of the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron, Mich., are set to increase Sunday, Dec. 1.

The $1 toll-rate increase is the first increase for eastbound travel in 14 years, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Both commuter and commercial vehicles will pay the increased rate to help offset increased maintenance and operation costs as well as improvements to the Blue Water Bridge plaza, the Michigan DOT said in a news release.

MDOT added that while not required to do so, prior to increasing tolls on the Blue Water Bridge, it sought input from regular commuters and the general public before coming to its final decision.

In addition to next week’s toll increase, another $1 increase is expected to go into effect on Dec. 1, 2025.

Drivers with an EDGE Pass will pay a discounted rate.

The new toll rate schedule is as follows:

Cars – $4

Each extra axle – $4

Trucks and buses – $4.25 per axle

EDGE Pass commuters – 50-cent discount per crossing

Other changes to Michigan tolls

The Mackinac Bridge Authority recently announced credit card fees will be added to the toll rate on the Mackinac Bridge starting Jan. 1, 2025.

“Though this convenience fee will not cover all credit card processing costs, it will help defray those costs in a way that will allow us to continue directing most of our toll revenues to the never-ending job of maintaining and operating the Mackinac Bridge,” Authority Chairman Patrick “Shorty” Gleason said in a Nov. 8 statement.

Cash customers will continue to pay the $4 rate to cross the Mackinac Bridge.

MacPass holders will see a drop in the costs of initial as well as refill deposits. LL

