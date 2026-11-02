Higher parts prices add another hit to truckers’ budgets

Operating a truck is getting more expensive. Skyrocketing diesel prices. Rising insurance premiums. Now, you can add truck parts to the growing list of increased costs.

According to the American Transportation Research Institute’s latest Analysis of the Operational Costs of Trucking, average operational costs of trucking reached a record high of $2.336 per mile last year. That includes $0.215 for repairs and maintenance.

Even for truck drivers who work on their truck themselves, the number at the bottom of the receipts is likely getting higher.

In its inaugural Heavy-Duty Price Index, FinditParts found that the price of truck parts has gone up about 6% compared to January 2024. Price increases were uneven across categories.

Driveline and axle prices saw the highest increase at 13%. Meanwhile, HVAC parts stayed mostly stagnant.

Most of those increases occurred last year. For most of 2026, increases in truck part prices have slowed down.

Before truck owners get too excited about a cool-down period in part prices, FinditParts is also reporting that prices at the manufacturer level remain elevated at nearly 2% year over year. That could eventually trickle down to consumers.

“Headline inflation may be cooling, but manufacturers’ pricing is still climbing,” FinditParts CEO Matt Schweickert said in a statement. “That usually means more cost is working its way toward distributors and fleets in the months ahead. FinditParts built this index so the industry can see those shifts coming instead of finding out at the invoice.”

The truck part price index does not get into the “why” of rising costs. One possible explanation is tariffs.

Last November, the federal government implemented a 25% tariff on medium- and heavy-duty trucks and parts. Prior to that, domestic truck-part manufacturers faced a 50% tariff on aluminum, copper and steel that was placed in April of that year.

FinditParts’ Heavy-Duty Price Index drills down further into truck part prices than government data. The Consumer Price Index and Producer Price Index both look at all motor vehicle parts without separating truck parts. While those indexes look at tens of thousands of prices across the country, FinditParts’ index analyzes millions of product SKUs. LL