Hey truckers! Prep now or pay later

FMCSA’s new registration system, dubbed Motus, hasn’t launched quite yet. However, the time is now for motor carriers to prepare for the transition.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is asking motor carriers and other registered entities to ensure their FMCSA Portal accounts are active and accurate before Motus goes live.

“In 2026, FMCSA will introduce Motus – the single, secure and mobile-friendly online dashboard for registration actions – to all users,” the agency wrote on its website. “To facilitate the transition into the new system, motor carriers and other registered entities should ensure their FMCSA Portal account is active, the correct Portal Company Official is listed and business information is updated.”

FMCSA said the goal of Motus is to “streamline processes, enhance fraud prevention and provide a more intuitive, user-friendly experience for supporting companies, motor carriers, brokers and other registrants.”

What do I need to do?

Entities with a USDOT Number or USDOT Number and Operating Authority (MC, MX, FF Docket Number) should take action in the FMCSA Portal now.

Ensure your FMCSA Portal account is active. Log in to your portal account at https://portal.fmcsa.dot.gov. If you don’t have an account, create one now. Verify your portal’s company official. Ensuring that your company official is listed in your FMCSA Portal account will allow you to claim your USDOT Number in Motus and automatically populate your new Motus account with existing records. The company official should be the company owner or an individual authorized to sign documents on the company’s behalf. To claim a USDOT Number in Motus when the system launches for registrants, the company official must use the same Login.gov email to log into the FMCSA Portal and Motus. Update your company information. Submit an online Biennial Update (MCS-150) in the portal’s “Registration” tab to ensure that the most up-to-date information is on file for your business.

FMCSA has created a resource hub to prepare stakeholders for the launch of Motus. The hub includes a list of Frequently Asked Questions and a fact sheet. LL