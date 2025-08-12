Hey, truckers, have you filed your Form 2290?

Truckers face no shortage of daily, weekly, monthly and annual tasks. The Heavy Vehicle Use Tax, known as Form 2290, is one of the yearly requirements.

Those who register a heavy highway motor vehicle in their name with a taxable gross weight of 55,000 pounds or more must file Form 2290 and pay the tax.

Time is running out, however.

Those who would like the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association’s Permits and Licensing Department to assist should provide the forms by Aug. 19 to guarantee that the filing and payment are made by the Sept. 2 deadline.

The process can be started by calling OOIDA at 816-229-5791. OOIDA will accept requests after Aug. 19 but will not be able to guarantee the deadline will be met. That’s why the Association strongly encourages truckers to act now.

OOIDA’s Crystal Minardi said that the Association’s service fee for filing is inclusive, as there are no additional fees to send the Schedule 1 or to make a common correction such as an address change. The IRS requires carriers to keep files for at least three years after the date the tax is due or paid, whichever is later. OOIDA maintains those records and will send copies at no additional cost.

In 2021, the OOIDA Foundation created a video explaining how to file Form 2290. To watch the video, go to the OOIDA Business Education channel on YouTube.

OOIDA also has partnered with 2290s.com to help make online filing easy and convenient. You can access members.2290s.com/ooida from any computer to file your Form 2290. You will receive your Schedule 1 in minutes and can e-file VIN corrections for free.

The cost is $21.99 per e-file for up to 24 trucks for OOIDA members. That is an $8 discount. For 25 trucks or more, the cost is $51.99 per e-file. Again, there is an $8 discount for OOIDA members.

For more information, contact 2290s.com at 909-833-2290 or info@2290s.com. LL