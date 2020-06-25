Kids with an artistic bent have an opportunity to express themselves and perhaps win a prize by entering Land Line Magazine’s Trucking in America poster contest.

The Trucking in America poster contest is for children of professional truck drivers and trucking family relations.

Art projects aren’t just busy work for children.

Creating art, such as posters, promotes a child’s creativity. Child development experts at Learning Liftoff.com say it also helps kids develop motor skills. Drawing and painting especially help kids develop visual-spatial skills.

Art projects like this poster contest also help kids analyze projects and topics and assists in developing executive function, which includes memory and mental flexibility and self-control, according to Harvard University Center for the Developing Child experts.

Trucking in America poster contest details

The poster contest will be judged in five age groups – 4 and under; 5-6, 7-8, 9-12, and 13 and older. Cash prizes will be awarded for the top three places in each category.

The poster contest entries must be submitted by the child’s trucking professional parent or family member. There is no entry fee. All entries must include:

Sponsor name.

Child’s name.

Child’s age.

Address.

Telephone number.

Land Line Magazine wants original artwork. No copying or tracing. Kids may use crayons, colored pencils, markers or basically whatever medium they are comfortable using. Entries cannot be larger than 11 inches by 17 inches. Only one contest entry per child is allowed.

Contest entries must be postmarked by Sept. 15. Land Line plans to announce the winners in it November 2020 issue of Land Line Magazine. Mail entries to:

Land Line Magazine

Trucking in American Poster Contest

1 NW OOIDA Dr.

Grain Valley, MO 64029

Contest entries will not be returned. Land Line reserves the right to publish all submitted artwork.