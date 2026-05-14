The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is launching a new registration system. The legacy system is scheduled to go dark at 8 p.m. Eastern, Thursday, May 14. The new system, called MOTUS, is set to go live Monday, May 19.

As with any computer upgrade, especially with one as big as what FMCSA is tackling, there will be a learning curve and bugs to work out. The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association’s Permits & Licensing Department is on top of the situation and working closely with FMCSA. Once the new system is live, OOIDA is here for basic questions and can assist current members with navigating the new system.

In the meantime, you can catch up with what we know so far.

Previous Land Line coverage

Trucking With OOIDA

FMCSA resources

Current members of OOIDA can call the OOIDA Permits & Licensing Department for more information, guidance and assistance as it becomes available.