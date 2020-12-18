Helicopter company seeks HOS exemption

December 18, 2020

Land Line Staff

|

A helicopter company is asking the FMCSA to exempt its ground support equipment operators from some of the hours-of-service regulations.

In a notice of application for exemption that was published in the Federal Register on Friday, Dec. 18, Montrose, Colo.-based Mountain Blade Runner Helicopters LLC requested relief from the 14-hour rule and the requirement that drivers have 10 consecutive hours off duty at the end of the work shift.

The exemption would allow the company’s ground support equipment operators a 16-hour window and enable drivers to use an eight-hour off-duty break combined with at least two other off-duty hours during the 16-hour window in lieu of the 10 hours off duty.

If granted, the exemption would cover the company’s commercial motor vehicle drivers only when they are responding to or returning from an active incident as requested by an officer of a state agency or public utility commission or service.

FMCSA will accept public comments on the exemption request until Jan. 19. Comments may be submitted at the Regulations.gov website by entering Docket No. FMCSA-2020-0144. LL

