A lot can go unnoticed on roadways nationwide, but a 200,000-pound truck probably isn’t one of those things.

The Peace Road Bridge in Sycamore, Ill., recently reopened to traffic.

A project to replace and widen the bridge between state Route 64 and Freed Road in DeKalb County has been ongoing since April 2025.

Highways, including state Route 64 bridge, in Illinois have a maximum weight limit of 80,000 pounds based on the federal bridge formula.

One truck driver apparently wanted to test the limits of the new bridge or had no cares left to give.

Either way, the trucker from Texas racked up nearly $45,000 in fines for overweight, over-width and over-length violations of state law.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said the 16-axle truck weighed in at more than 226,000 pounds, according to local reports.

A size and weight laws booklet published by the Illinois Department of Transportation indicated overweight fines vary depending on truck weight. A penalty assessment, county fee and county cost are added to the fine amount.

The cost of a permit is also a variable amount depending on weight, dimensions and distance. However, even in this case where an oversize truck was reportedly traveling from Indiana to Wisconsin, those fees would have likely been well below the $40,000-plus in fines and whatever ensuing legal costs.

A court date has been scheduled in this case for Dec. 29, WIFR-TV in Rockford, Ill., reported.

“Overweight trucks dangerously extend stopping distances, compromise steering and stability, trigger severe mechanical failures like brake fade or tire blowouts and cause costly damages to our local roads and bridges,” the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Trucking groups opposed to recent proposals to increase truck weight limits argue there’s a significant financial component.

“Increasing size and weight is all cost and no benefit to truckers,” OOIDA wrote to transportation leaders in August 2025. “Heavier trucks would also accelerate damage on our already-crumbling infrastructure, creating additional costs for truckers and the government.” LL

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