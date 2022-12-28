Heck Trucking faces $400K lawsuit alleging stolen licenses, unpaid wages

December 28, 2022

Tyson Fisher

|

A former employee of Illinois-based Heck Trucking is suing the company for alleged stolen licenses and unpaid wages.

Tina Mesey and her company, AYS Transport, recently filed a complaint against Heck Trucking in a St. Clair County, Ill., court. Mesey was a dispatcher for the company from October 2019 to May 2021.

Michael Heck of Heck Trucking allegedly failed to pay Mesey her weekly salary of $1,000 for the last week she worked in May 2021.

In order to operate as a trucking company, AYS Transport obtained the appropriate licenses, permits and a Standard Carrier Alpha Code. When Heck terminated Mesey’s employment, he allegedly took AYS Transport’s licenses, permits, Standard Carrier Alpha Codes and passwords and used them as his own to continue operating his company.

According to the complaint, Heck was unable to obtain his own licenses and permits.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration did not let him open any new trucking companies due to numerous transportation companies he owned in the past that he did not shut down properly. Heck owed “substantial amounts of money” from the previous transportation companies, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that Heck transferred to himself $55,000 that belongs to Mesey and AYS Transport. He allegedly earned more than $100,000 in profits using the stolen licenses and permits belonging to AYS Transport.

Mesey is seeking $205,000 in current compensatory damages, another $100,000 in future damages and $100,000 in punitive damages. LL

