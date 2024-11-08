Heavy snow snarls New Mexico traffic

November 8, 2024

Land Line Staff

|

Heavy and blowing snow has caused delays and closures on many major New Mexico highways across central, eastern and northern parts of the state.

As of Friday morning, Nov. 8, several roads including Interstate 25 remained closed, according to the New Mexico Department of Transportation. Interstate 40 was also seeing significant delays.

The National Weather Service in Albuquerque, N.M., issued blizzard, winter storm and freeze warnings that were set to continue through Friday afternoon, Nov. 8.

Ahead of those warning, a New Mexico DOT news release advised drivers to travel only if necessary.

“The NDMOT is prepared, but we also need the traveling public to adopt specific winter driving tips,” the department said.

Travel information from New Mexico and nationwide is available 24/7 via Land Line.

In addition to travel issues, KOAT-TV reported thousands of power outages across New Mexico on Friday, Nov. 8.

Conditions in Colorado

The Colorado Department of Transportation has also issued a travel alert, with major weather impacts expected in eastern portions of the state.

“The next round is expected to be worse than what we have already seen,” said John Lorme, CDOT director of maintenance and operations. “Drivers should be prepared for long-term closures and should avoid driving in the most impacted areas of the state for the duration of the storm.”

The National Weather Service in Boulder, Colo., is forecasting as much as 3 feet of snow in some locations with a winter storm warning in effect until Saturday morning, Nov. 9. LL

Chain laws for all 50 states have been compiled by Land Line.

Related News

freight

New Mexico

Podcast: Action by bigger carriers offers a look at freight future

Seasonal factors continue to impact the spot market. Brent Hutto of Truckstop says a look at the data tells us something about the future.

By Mark Reddig | August 14

H-2B truck drivers

News

Trucking company claims it needs foreign drivers due to pandemic-induced turnover rates

A trucking company tried justifying its need for H-2B truck drivers by claiming the pandemic led to extremely high turnover rates.

By Tyson Fisher | November 08

I-40

News

North Carolina DOT sets date for reopening part of Interstate 40

A stretch of Interstate 40 in North Carolina, closed since Hurricane Helene hit the state in September, could reopen in January.

By SJ Munoz | November 08

broker

News

Proposed delay latest setback for broker reform

Broker reform endured its latest setback when FMCSA proposed to delay the compliance date of its financial responsibility rule until 2026.

By Mark Schremmer | November 08