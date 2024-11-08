Heavy snow snarls New Mexico traffic

Heavy and blowing snow has caused delays and closures on many major New Mexico highways across central, eastern and northern parts of the state.

As of Friday morning, Nov. 8, several roads including Interstate 25 remained closed, according to the New Mexico Department of Transportation. Interstate 40 was also seeing significant delays.

The National Weather Service in Albuquerque, N.M., issued blizzard, winter storm and freeze warnings that were set to continue through Friday afternoon, Nov. 8.

More NMDOT webcams throughout the state show hazardous driving conditions for this morning’s rush hour. Freezing fog is lowering visibilities for the ABQ metro and RGV. Snow covered roads along the east slopes of the Sangres on I-25. Major backups on I-40 east in Moriarty. #nmwx pic.twitter.com/srpRaVgzLW — NWS Albuquerque (@NWSAlbuquerque) November 8, 2024

Ahead of those warning, a New Mexico DOT news release advised drivers to travel only if necessary.

“The NDMOT is prepared, but we also need the traveling public to adopt specific winter driving tips,” the department said.

Travel information from New Mexico and nationwide is available 24/7 via Land Line.

In addition to travel issues, KOAT-TV reported thousands of power outages across New Mexico on Friday, Nov. 8.

Thousands remain without power after winter storm in New Mexico | Click on the image to read the full story https://t.co/YS2zvN4CVH — KOAT.com (@koat7news) November 8, 2024

Conditions in Colorado

The Colorado Department of Transportation has also issued a travel alert, with major weather impacts expected in eastern portions of the state.

#CDOT #News: ❄️TRAVEL ALERT❄️ Major weather impacts expected in eastern Colorado starting Friday (11/8) morning. Road closures currently in place likely to stay into Saturday (11/9). 📰https://t.co/hm9R5gOCbV#COwx #KnowBeforeYouGo #WinterWise pic.twitter.com/rfFEy4pOYv — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) November 7, 2024

“The next round is expected to be worse than what we have already seen,” said John Lorme, CDOT director of maintenance and operations. “Drivers should be prepared for long-term closures and should avoid driving in the most impacted areas of the state for the duration of the storm.”

The National Weather Service in Boulder, Colo., is forecasting as much as 3 feet of snow in some locations with a winter storm warning in effect until Saturday morning, Nov. 9. LL

Chain laws for all 50 states have been compiled by Land Line.