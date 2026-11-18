How much weight can Texas roads and bridges take before the damage adds up? Lawmakers are considering bills that could tighten some truck rules while giving other heavy haulers more room.

The changes could affect truckers, local communities and the cost of keeping roads in shape.

Tougher penalties for overweight hazmat trucks

Two bills would put overweight trucks hauling fuel and other hazardous materials under tougher rules. They would also raise the penalties for breaking those rules.

SB166 would ban certain overweight vehicles carrying hazmat under specific conditions. Violating the ban could bring a new criminal charge.

SB167 targets three-axle trucks hauling fuel or other hazmat in cargo tanks. It would make overloading these vehicles a felony.

Right now, loading a vehicle beyond its legal weight is a misdemeanor. Fines range from $100 to $10,000, depending on how much the vehicle exceeds its limit.

SB167 would raise the stakes when an overweight cargo-tank truck carries fuel or hazmat. A weight violation could bring felony charges instead of a misdemeanor.

The proposals put added focus on the risks of heavy hazmat loads. They also send a clear message: Exceeding weight limits could carry serious criminal consequences.

County wants more control over heavy truck routes

Heavy trucks put added stress on roads and bridges. But some Texas roads may not be built to handle the loads traveling on them.

A new bill would give Chambers County more say over where oversize and overweight trucks travel. It would not reduce truck weights or remove the strain those loads can put on local roads.

HB468 targets West Chambers County along the upper Texas Gulf Coast. Local roads already see heavy traffic from oversize and overweight trucks.

The bill would require the Texas Department of Transportation to consult with Chambers County when setting truck routes in unincorporated areas. The proposal focuses on certain small counties near ports, including areas serving the Port of Houston.

Cities can set truck routes within their boundaries. County officials have less control over roads outside city limits. HB468 would give Chambers County a stronger voice.

County officials would work with TxDOT, port authorities, regional planners and the trucking industry to identify routes for heavy trucks.

But moving heavy trucks to different roads does not make their loads lighter. Pavement and bridges can still take a beating. Officials will need to determine which roads can handle the weight.

Supporters say heavy trucks are using narrow farm-to-market roads and traveling near schools and neighborhoods. Those roads may not be suited for the traffic and loads.

For truckers, designated routes could provide clearer direction. But drivers may also face fewer route options. Officials must consider bridge limits, road conditions and access to ports and businesses.

The bill changes where heavy trucks travel, not how much they weigh. It does not guarantee stronger roads, fewer repairs or safer conditions.

The real test is whether local roads and bridges can handle the loads without leaving communities to pay the price.

Bill would give aggregate haulers more weight flexibility

A House bill would give trucks hauling construction materials more room on axle weights. That could mean fewer tickets and permit fees for haulers. But counties could lose millions in revenue.

HB359 targets trucks carrying aggregate materials such as crushed stone, sand and gravel.

Some trucks stay below the 80,000-pound gross weight limit but still exceed single or tandem axle limits. Under current rules, those trucks can be ticketed for axle weight violations.

The bill would allow single axles to carry up to 20,000 pounds and tandem axles up to 34,000 pounds. It would also allow a 15% weight tolerance, as long as gross weight stays at or below 80,000 pounds.

The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles estimates the change could eliminate 23,000 overweight tolerance permits each year.

That could save haulers money. Current permit costs include a $95 base fee and a $5 administrative fee. An additional charge ranges from $175 to $1,000, depending on how many counties the truck travels through.

But what saves haulers money could cost counties. State estimates show counties could lose about $38 million over five years if the bill passes.

Supporters say the change would help aggregate haulers avoid tickets and permit fees. They argue the added flexibility could help businesses move materials more efficiently.

The bigger question is who absorbs the cost. Haulers could pay less, but counties could lose millions in revenue.

Bill would allow 125,000-pound cargo trucks on local roads

Another bill would put the city of Roma in charge of permits for some of the state’s heaviest cargo loads.

HB245 could allow loads weighing up to 125,000 pounds on designated Starr County roads.

The city could charge fees for permits covering oversize and overweight trucks. The designated routes would include roads leading to the Roma-Ciudad Miguel Alemán International Bridge.

The proposed 125,000-pound limit raises questions about the roads and bridges expected to carry those loads.

The permit program would be optional. It would apply only to designated roads and would not allow these trucks to carry cargo on interstate highways.

Roma officials would also have to report every permit issued to TxDOT.

More permits could help move oversized cargo toward the border crossing. But local roads and bridges would still have to handle the added weight. The question is whether they can take the strain.

The bills could be considered during the session that begins Jan. 12. LL

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