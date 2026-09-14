Heavier harvest loads get green light in Midwest state

Grain harvest is underway, and one Midwestern state is providing an exemption.

An influx of agricultural truck traffic has led state officials to grant a waiver of state requirements to ensure an “efficient and effective collection of the harvest.”

Iowa issued a harvest proclamation on Sept. 10, which temporarily grants an exemption from the state’s size, weight and permit requirements.

Ag haulers transporting overweight loads of soybeans, corn, hay, straw, silage, stover, fertilizer, manure and distillers grains that require a permit are covered by this emergency order.

This exemption applies to all highways, excluding the interstate system.

Loads operating under this ag exemption cannot exceed 90,000 pounds gross weight or the maximum axle weight limit determined by state code.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety has been directed to monitor the operation of the harvest proclamation to assure public safety and to facilitate the movement of trucks involved in the harvest season.

All other regulations of the Iowa Code or Iowa Administrative Code not specifically identified in the harvest proclamation remain in full effect.

“The proclamation saves farmers time, money and resources by decreasing trips hauling grain to the bin and co-op,” Steve Kulper, Iowa Corn Growers Association President, said in a statement. “The extended weight allocation for a 500-acre Iowa corn farmer would require 13 fewer truckloads, and a 1,000-acre Iowa corn farmer would require 26 fewer truckloads. With high fuel prices, this is a significant cost saving for farmers.”

Iowa Corn thanks Governor Kim Reynolds for granting ICGA’s request and signing a proclamation granting a temporary weight limit exemption for trucks operating on Iowa roads to support the haul of this year’s crop during harvest. Read more ⬇️https://t.co/lp5BTFFXAI — Iowa Corn (@iowa_corn) September 11, 2026

This exemption is effective through Oct. 10. LL

Updated fuel prices and real-time traffic conditions for truck drivers are available at LandLine.Media.