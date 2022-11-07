Heartwell Renewables plant breaks ground

Ground was officially broken on Heartwell Renewables, a renewable diesel plant which is a joint venture between Love’s and Cargill, along with their affiliates.

The facility, located in Hastings, Neb., is projected to produce 80 million gallons of renewable diesel each year, according to Heartwell Renewables.

“Renewable fuels save drivers money at the pump, help clean up the environment by reducing toxic emissions and strengthen our No. 1 industry – agriculture … Renewable diesel represents an additional opportunity to use Nebraska corn oils, soybean oils and animal fats to produce clean fuels for our nation’s energy supply,” Nebraska Lt. Gov. Mike Foley told the Hastings Tribune.

To produce renewable diesel at Heartwell Renewables, Cargill is providing feedstock, while Musket – Love’s commodity trading and logistics arm – will transport and market this renewable diesel across the country, according to a news release.

“Heartwell Renewables expands the commitment from the Love’s Family of Companies to reduce carbon emissions,” JP Fjeld-Hansen, vice president of Musket and Trillium, said in a statement. “When considering the environmental benefits and performance enhancements of renewable diesel, the creation of Heartwell Renewables is a long-term win for not only the companies involved but also for consumers and the environment.”

The feedstock required for renewable diesel production will be partially sourced at Cargill facilities in Nebraska.

“We are excited to partner with Cargill in the creation of this new start-of-the-art renewable diesel refinery, as we continue to invest in renewable fuel offerings to provide our customers access to sustainable fueling alternatives,” Spencer Haines, chief financial officer for Oklahoma City, Okla.-based Love’s, said in the Hastings Tribune report.

Construction of the renewable diesel facility is expected to be completed by summer 2024, and will provide at least 50 full-time positions to the local economy, says Heartwell Renewables.

The project website states upon completion, Heartwell Renewables will be the only of its kind to produce and market renewable diesel all the way to the retail pump. LL

