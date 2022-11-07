Heartwell Renewables plant breaks ground

November 7, 2022

Land Line Staff

|

Heartwell Renewables groundbreaking ceremony
Heartwell Renewables, a joint venture between Cargill and Love’s, marked the start of construction for a renewable diesel processing facility in Hastings, Neb., with a ceremonial groundbreaking on Nov 3. The facility is projected to have an annual production capacity of 80 million gallons of renewable diesel and will support the growing demand for green fuel products. The company anticipates the project to be completed in the summer of 2024. The Hastings facility is a first of its kind to both manufacture and distribute this fuel all the way to the retail pump. Pictured, from left: Hans Kabat, Cargill; Spencer Haines, Loves; Hastings Mayor Cory Stutte; Kris Benson, Nebraska Department of Economic Development; Cicely Warden, Nebraska Department of Agriculture; and Nebraska Lt. Gov. Mike Foley. (Photo courtesy Cargill)

 

Ground was officially broken on Heartwell Renewables, a renewable diesel plant which is a joint venture between Love’s and Cargill, along with their affiliates.

The facility, located in Hastings, Neb., is projected to produce 80 million gallons of renewable diesel each year, according to Heartwell Renewables.

“Renewable fuels save drivers money at the pump, help clean up the environment by reducing toxic emissions and strengthen our No. 1 industry – agriculture … Renewable diesel represents an additional opportunity to use Nebraska corn oils, soybean oils and animal fats to produce clean fuels for our nation’s energy supply,” Nebraska Lt. Gov. Mike Foley told the Hastings Tribune.

To produce renewable diesel at Heartwell Renewables, Cargill is providing feedstock, while Musket – Love’s commodity trading and logistics arm – will transport and market this renewable diesel across the country, according to a news release.

“Heartwell Renewables expands the commitment from the Love’s Family of Companies to reduce carbon emissions,” JP Fjeld-Hansen, vice president of Musket and Trillium, said in a statement. “When considering the environmental benefits and performance enhancements of renewable diesel, the creation of Heartwell Renewables is a long-term win for not only the companies involved but also for consumers and the environment.”

The feedstock required for renewable diesel production will be partially sourced at Cargill facilities in Nebraska.

“We are excited to partner with Cargill in the creation of this new start-of-the-art renewable diesel refinery, as we continue to invest in renewable fuel offerings to provide our customers access to sustainable fueling alternatives,” Spencer Haines, chief financial officer for Oklahoma City, Okla.-based Love’s, said in the Hastings Tribune report.

Construction of the renewable diesel facility is expected to be completed by summer 2024, and will provide at least 50 full-time positions to the local economy, says Heartwell Renewables.

The project website states upon completion, Heartwell Renewables will be the only of its kind to produce and market renewable diesel all the way to the retail pump. LL

More Land Line coverage of Nebraska.

PrePass

Related News

truck drivers

Nebraska

Truck drivers aid rescue effort

A group of truck drivers in Nebraska helped rescue a woman who was suffering from a mental health crisis on a bridge over an interstate.

By Mark Reddig | August 22

Daimler Trucks

Business

Daimler Trucks recalling more than 200,000 Freightliner, Western Star trucks

Daimler Trucks is recalling more than 200,000 Freightliner and Western Star trucks due to an issue with the adaptive cruise control feature.

By Tyson Fisher | November 07

Yellow Corp. truck door

Business

Yellow Corp. transformation pays off early in third quarter

Selling off properties and streamlined deliveries have started paying off for Yellow Corp. in the third quarter, company execs report.

By Chuck Robinson | November 04

Cummins

Business

Revenue’s up for Cummins, but profits took some hits

Company acquisition costs, employee bonuses and lower demand from China took bites from Cummins profits in the third quarter.

By Chuck Robinson | November 04