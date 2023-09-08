Hearing on automation to be held during Truck Driver Appreciation Week

A House subcommittee hearing scheduled for next week will focus on the future of automation in the trucking industry.

The House Highway and Transit Subcommittee will hold a hearing titled, “The Future of Automated Commercial Motor Vehicles” at 10 a.m. Eastern on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

The witness list on the House Transportation and Infrastructure website indicates that there will be no one to represent truck drivers.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association pointed out the omission, noting that the hearing falls during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week.

“Mega carriers can hardly wait to replace millions of American truck driving jobs with autonomous trucks in order to save a buck,” OOIDA President Todd Spencer said. “The fact that the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee would hold a hearing without any professional drivers to highlight autonomous trucks in the middle of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week is a kick in the teeth to the hardworking men and women behind the wheel who keep America’s supply chain running every day.”

The witnesses will be Aurora co-founder Chris Urmson, Autonomous Vehicle Industry Association Executive Director Jeff Farrah, American Trucking Associations President Chris Spear and Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety President Cathy Chase.

Jay Grimes, OOIDA’s director of federal affairs, said the Association will make it clear to the committee that the timing of the hearing sends a terrible message to the nation’s truck drivers.

“We’re going to be calling out the committee,” he said. “We’ve heard there’s not going to be any driver representation as part of the witness list … We’re certainly going to be submitting our perspectives on this hearing to the committee members to make sure the (drivers’) voice is heard.”

The topic of autonomous technology and the eventual use of driverless trucks has been a popular topic in mainstream media.

A recent segment on CNBC interviewed OOIDA Board Member Doug Smith to get a truck driver’s perspective on the issue.

“I think there are tremendous opportunities for driver assist to improve safety and less driver fatigue,” Smith said. “But I cannot see 80,000-pound trucks in my lifetime running up and down the road as just harmless gentle giants.”

While the technology may provide some safety benefits, it also presents a lot of safety hurdles.

“Despite the various claims that autonomous vehicles will lead to zero deaths, there continue to be real-world situations in which automation has devastatingly failed,” OOIDA wrote in comments filed earlier this year to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. “While autonomous vehicles might improve safety under certain conditions, they create new risks with dangerous outcomes.” LL