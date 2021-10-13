Hazmat enforcement blitz tallies 2,700 violations over five days

Inspectors checked 13,471 vehicles transporting hazardous materials/dangerous goods in the U.S., Canada and Mexico as part of an enforcement blitz by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance.

During the 2021 hazardous materials/dangerous goods Road Blitz on June 21-25, inspectors found 2,714 violations from 10,905 commercial motor vehicles inspected in the U.S. and Canada, according to a CVSA news release. There were 8,363 hazmat/dangerous goods packages were inspected over that five-day period.

496 shipping papers violations.

628 nonbulk/small means of containment packaging violations.

390 bulk packaging/large means of containment placarding violations.

277 nonbulk/small means of containment labeling violations.

307 bulk/large means of containment placarding violations.

167 other safety marks violations.

288 loading and securement violations.

50 hazmat/dangerous goods package integrity (leaking) violations.

63 Transportation of Dangerous Goods Training Certificate violations (Canada only).

Summary data

In addition, here is a summary of the hazmat/dangerous goods class types inspected, broken out by country and combined for a North American total.

Class 1

Explosives, such as ammunition, fireworks, flares, etc.

Canada – 115

U.S. – 90

Mexico –317

Total: 522

Class 2

Flammable, nonflammable/non-poisonous and poisonous.

Canada – 286

U.S. – 367

Mexico – 1,564

Total – 2,217

Class 3

Flammable liquids, such as acetone, adhesives, paints, gasoline, ethanol, methanol, some pesticides, etc.

Canada – 484

U.S. – 1, 526

Mexico – 3,140

Total – 5,150

Class 4

Flammable solids, substances liable to spontaneously combust and substances that, on contact with water, emit flammable gases, such as white phosphorus and sodium.

Canada – 102

U.S. – 17

Mexico – 133

Total – 252

Class 5

Oxidizing agents and organic peroxides, such as hydrogen peroxide, potassium permanganate, sodium nitrite, ammonium nitrate fertilizers and oxygen generators.

Canada – 110

U.S. – 26

Mexico – 203

Total – 339

Class 6

Toxic and infectious substances; any material, other than a gas, that is so toxic to humans that it presents a health hazard during transportation, such as cyanide, biological samples, clinical wastes and some pesticides.

Canada – 113

U.S. – 39

Mexico – 120

Total – 272

Class 7

Radioactive materials, such as cobalt and cesium.

Canada – 96

U.S. – 2

Mexico – 40

Total – 138

Class 8

Liquid or solid corrosive substances, such as sulfuric acid and sodium hydroxide, that cause full thickness destruction of human skin at the site of contact within a specified time.

Canada – 192

U.S. – 160

Mexico – 1,149

Total – 1,501

Class 9

Miscellaneous hazmat/dangerous goods, such as acetaldehyde ammonia, asbestos, elevated temperature materials and benzaldehyde.

Canada – 114

U.S. – 146

Mexico – 430

Total – 690

Hazmat regulatory agencies in U.S., Canada and Mexico

In the U.S., the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration are responsible for regulating and ensuring the safe and secure movement of hazardous materials.

In Canada, the Transportation of Dangerous Goods Regulations are the safety requirements for the transportation of dangerous goods.

In Mexico, the Official Mexican Standards (Normas Oficiales Mexicanas) contain regulations for the land transport of hazardous materials and wastes. LL

