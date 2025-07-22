Hawaii receives limited CDL exemption

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has granted Hawaii a limited five-year exemption from parts of its CDL training curriculum.

FMCSA announced that it was granting the exemption in a notice that was published in the Federal Register on July 17. The exemption applies to prospective truck drivers on the islands of Lanai and Molokai.

Regulations require a CDL applicant to possess and demonstrate specific on-road safe-driving skills, including the ability to choose a safe gap for changing lanes, passing other vehicles and crossing or entering traffic and the ability to signal appropriately when changing direction in traffic.

The state contends that the islands of Lanai and Molokai do not possess the highway infrastructure to support a demonstration of the on-road driving skills required by the CDL skills test.

In February 2024, FMCSA granted an exemption to prospective drivers on those islands. The two-year exemption applied only to CDL applicants taking the skills test on the islands of Lanai and Molokai and limited these drivers to operating a commercial motor vehicle on those two islands only.

Later that year, Hawaii asked FMCSA to expand and extend the exemption. In addition to the CDL skills test, the state asked FMCSA to also exempt drivers on these two islands from some of the entry-level driver training curriculum requirements.

Specifically, Hawaii requested a five-year exemption from Unit A3.1 of the Class A CDL training curriculum and Unit B3.1 of the Class B CDL training curriculum. Both units are titled, “Vehicle Controls Including: Left Turns, Right Turns, Lane Changes, Curves at Highway Speeds, and Entry and Exit on the Interstate or Controlled Access Highway.”

In the application, Hawaii said that it had no plans to change the infrastructure to include sections of roadway meeting these parameters.

The new exemption is set to run through July 17, 2030.

“FMCSA finds that exempting CDL applicants on the islands of Lanai and Molokai from portions of the CDL skills test and from the entry-level driver training requirements will likely achieve an equivalent level of safety,” the agency wrote in the notice. “The exemption applies only to CDL applicants who operate commercial motor vehicles on the islands of Lanai and Molokai. If the driver attempts to transfer the CDL to another jurisdiction, the restriction must be noted on the motor vehicle record, ensuring the receiving state driver’s licensing agencies are aware that the driver did not complete entry-level driver training and did not take the full CDL skills test.” LL