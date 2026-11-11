Hauling livestock in the Southwest? Screwworm cases are on the rise.

We got worms.

Since Nov. 6, cases of the New World Screwworm have been confirmed in Arizona, New Mexico and Texas.

Livestock haulers in those states could encounter increased inspections as well as permits and other requirements.

As of Tuesday, Nov. 10, 127 total animal cases were reported, 125 of which were domestic cases, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

California is another state with measures in place to prevent screwworm cases.

The Golden State first issued screwworm entry requirements in June.

Drivers transporting livestock and poultry originating from screwworm-infested zones must:

Have animals inspected by a USDA-accredited veterinarian within seven days prior to arrival

Be accompanied by an electronic Certificate of Veterinary Inspection that includes the NWS statement.

Have a California entry permit before movement

Travel with a copy of the required documents when entering California

Dairy calves are subject to a pre-movement inspection within five days of arrival, treatment with an approved screwworm treatment and a veterinary inspection that is valid for five days.

Additional requirements are in place in California for equines, deer raised, kept or farmed under human control and companion animals, including dogs, cats and rabbits.

No cases of the screwworm have been reported in California as of Wednesday, Nov. 11.

In July, Florida’s Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement arrested a livestock hauler from Texas who was denied entry to the state for failing to provide a valid certificate of veterinary inspection.

Instead of obtaining the proper paperwork, this driver entered the state through Georgia, bypassing any agricultural inspection station, which led to his arrest.

“Florida has taken a proactive and aggressive approach to protecting our livestock, agricultural industry, pets, wildlife, and food supply from the very real threat of new world screwworm,” said Wilton Simpson, Florida’s Commissioner of Agriculture.

Research designed to enhance detection, control and eradication of the screwworm is ongoing at Indiana University. LL

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