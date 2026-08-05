Handwritten tag leads to truck driver’s felony drug arrest

A handwritten tag with no state designation caught inspection officers’ attention, and the situation escalated quickly for a truck driver in Florida.

During an agricultural inspection in Escambia County, officers also determined the trailer’s registration had expired in 2021.

The truck driver, Mukesh Mani, was identified as a resident of California by his driver’s license, according to Florida law enforcement.

As the inspection continued, a narcotics detection dog was used to conduct a free-air sniff around the truck.

Officers said the K-9 gave a positive alert, which prompted a probable cause search of the truck cab and a substance that tested positive for cocaine was found during the search.

Mani was arrested and booked at the Escambia County Jail on a felony cocaine charge.

According to a WEAR-TV report, Mani was released from jail on a $2,500 bond.

Florida agriculture officers also recently thwarted an attempt to sneak livestock into the state.

Roger Rodriguez Vega of Maitland, Fla., failed to provide the proper documentation for livestock that originated from Texas, a high-risk area for the new world screwworm.

Rodriguez was denied entry, but later entered Florida via Georgia.

Officers located the vehicle and arrested Rodriguez Vega during a traffic stop after he again failed to produce the veterinary inspection.

“We will hold accountable anyone who intentionally violates Florida law and threatens our state’s farmers and ranchers,” Wilton Simpson, Florida’s Commissioner of Agriculture, said. “Florida has taken a proactive and aggressive approach to protecting our livestock, agricultural industry, pets, wildlife, and food supply from the very real threat of new world screwworm.” LL

More Land Line coverage of Florida news.