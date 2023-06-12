Half of I-80 in Bay Area to be closed over four weekends

June 12, 2023

Land Line Staff

|

All lanes in one direction on I-80 in the Bay Area of California will be completely closed for four weekends in July and September.

Caltrans reports that 26 miles of interstate highway will be repaved in Costra County. The agency plans to perform major pavement rehabilitation work on the two center traffic lanes in both the eastbound and westbound directions of I-80.

The project area is just south of Vallejo between Hercules and Crockett. One traffic direction on the interstate will be worked on at a time.

The area from Highway 4 to the Cummings Skyway will be closed.

Closure schedule

All eastbound lanes will be closed during these times:

  • From 9 p.m. on Friday, July 21, through 4 a.m. on Monday, July 24.
  • From 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, through 4 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 7.
  • From 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18, through 4 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 21.

All westbound lanes will be closed on Labor Day weekend from 9 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, to 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Eastbound I-80 closure detour directions:

  • From eastbound I-80 to state Route 4 in Hercules, exit onto eastbound SB-4.
  • Continue on eastbound SR-4 to northbound I-680.
  • Continue on northbound I-680 past Benicia.
  • Re-enter eastbound I-80 in Fairfield.

When eastbound I-80 is closed, I-780 and Cummings Skyway are expected to remain open.

 

I-80 Eastbound I-80 closure detour. Courtesy Caltrans

Westbound detour directions:

  • From westbound I-80 at I-780 in Vallejo, exit onto eastbound I-780.
  • Continue on eastbound I-780 past Benicia.
  • Continue on southbound I-680 toward Concord.
  • Exit onto westbound state Route 4 toward Richmond/Hercules.
  • Re-enter westbound I-80 from state Route 4.

I-80 Westbound detour. Courtesy Caltrans

Caltrans expects to share additional details, detour information and specific times with the public when they are available.

The weekend closures will shorten the duration of the project by nine months, Caltrans estimates. LL

More California news is available on LandLine.Media.

Related News

IFTA

California

Podcast: Answering questions about IFTA

Tracking fuel tax state to state for IFTA can be a confusing, complicated matter. But it’s something you have to have done right.

By Mark Reddig | June 09

Manhattan skyline view from Jersey City waterfront. Phot by Manhattan skyline view from Jersey City waterfront

News

New York ‘dimwitted’ proposal targets New Jersey travelers

State lawmakers in New York and New Jersey continue to bicker about legislation intended to counter ticket camera enforcement rules.

By Keith Goble | June 12

New York State Thruway Authority shield. Photo by Famartin

News

OOIDA opposes N.Y. Thruway’s toll plan

Calling it “excessive and discriminatory,” OOIDA is opposing the New York State Thruway Authority’s plan to increase tolls.

By Mark Schremmer | June 12

News

OOIDA Board member among those honored for contributions to trucking industry

The American Truck Historical Society hosted their annual awards dinner in Reno, Nev. over the weekend. Find out who was honored at the event.

By Ryan Witkowski | June 12