Gulf Coast Truck Show aims to promote trucking industry

Enhancing the image of the trucking industry has been the goal of organizers since the Gulf Coast Big Rig Truck Show began in 2015.

Patti McCleney, producer of the show, says interest is very high this year.

“It’s been great. We’ve actually had to add extra space, and we’re excited about that,” she said. “We actually might have to put a limit on the number of trucks we will have because of space, but that’s a good problem to have.”

A love of trucking is where it all started for the show’s management and production team, who have more than 87 years of combined industry experience. Additional military involvement has placed support for the Wounded Warrior Project at the core of the show. In fact, the show’s website states admission is free for anyone with an active military ID.

“We have a ceremony for all the military members who are in attendance and also have a light show in the hall twice a day,” McCleney said. “It’s just a small thank you to them.”

Known as “the best truck show on the coast,” this year’s event is slated for July 16-17 at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center in Biloxi, a site selected for its convenient highway and interstate access, McCleney said.

“We do this for the working guy,” McCleney said. “The trucks have to run at least 35,000 miles per year. They are the ones who keep everything going, and we want to thank them for all they do. It’s a family event, and we try to have something for everyone with raffles and drawings. It’s almost like a family reunion.”

Industry leaders and representatives will showcase new products with networking opportunities offered for all exhibitors and attendees, according to the Gulf Coast Truck Show website.

As for the events, the Chrome on the Coast Competition is a must-see, showcasing working trucks, dump trucks, tow trucks and more.

The show is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. on Friday and run through 7 p.m., that evening. On Saturday, the show will start at 10 a.m., and close at 6 p.m., with the truck convoy on Beach Road featuring a bonfire.

For more information call 985-630-9171, email PattiMcCleney@gmail.com, or visit GulfCoastBigRigTruckShow.org.

