Guilty By Association? There’s a truck show for you starting tomorrow

The Guilty By Association Truck Show, a fan favorite, kicks off Thursday, Sept. 21, in Joplin, Mo.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, in celebration of its 50th anniversary, has partnered with 4 State Trucks to put on GBATS.

Following record attendance in 2021, registration has been moved to streamline the process and parking. In-person registration will take place in the Petro parking lot on the west side of U.S. Highway 43.

For those who have never been to GBATS: Bryan “Boss Man” Martin with 4 State Trucks, home to Chrome Shop Mafia, describes it as a “little county fair.” “Little” may be up for debate, considering pre-registration was shut down in 2021 with 800 trucks registered and plenty more attendees arriving in personal vehicles.

Thursday night will feature a demolition derby starting at 8:30 p.m. on the west side of U.S. Highway 43, just south of Interstate 44 Exit 4.

Events will continue through Friday and Saturday and will include Monster Truck Jams as well as a truck and tractor pull. GBATS will conclude Saturday night with a free Roots and Boots concert following a truck convoy benefitting Missouri Special Olympics.

The Roots and Boots concert will feature Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye and Aaron Tippin. The three country music singers have combined for multiple gold records and dozens of Top 40 hits.

Best known for such songs as “She Don’t Know She’s Beautiful” and “Cadillac Style,” Kershaw released his first album in 1991.

Raye, who began his solo career in 1991, produced No. 1 hits “Love, Me,” “In This Life,” “My Kind of Girl” and “I Can Still Feel You.”

Tippin, who still holds a CDL and is a life member of OOIDA, earned a recording contract with RCA Nashville in 1990. Some of his most popular songs include “Kiss This,” “That’s as Close as I’ll Get to Loving You” and “Working Man’s Ph.D.”

Click here to see a full schedule of events.