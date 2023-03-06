Grote Industries showcases 4SEE smart trailer system

Grote Industries showed off its 4SEE smart trailer system, which gives tractor-trailers a backup camera, last week during the Technology and Maintenance Council’s annual meeting in Orlando, Fla.

The 4SEE trailer system takes advantage of tech from Stoneridge Inc., makers of the MirrorEye camera monitoring system. The system is connected to the cab via the standard J560 seven-way connector. That means no additional front-to-rear wiring is required.

The smart trailer system enables real-time video directly from the back of the trailer to a video display in the cab. With the ability to seamlessly integrate into Stoneridge’s suite of vision systems, giving drivers a greater field of view of the side and rear of the tractor-trailer.

“The need for backup video has been recognized in the industry for years, but nobody has been able to deliver it into the cab effectively in real time – until now,” Dominic Grote, CEO and president of Grote Industries, said in a news release.

Connecting the camera system via the existing tractor-trailer connector gives fleets and drivers with the speed and reliability of a wired connection but without additional wiring.

“This camera solution utilizes the existing tractor-trailer connector, providing fleets and drivers with the speed and reliability of a wired connection through innovation, not additional wiring,” Jim Zizelman, president and CEO of Stoneridge, said in a news release.

“We’ve leveraged Stoneridge’s long history of designing and manufacturing OEM-grade vision systems and Grote’s expertise in trailer technology to open the door to next-generation commercial vehicle safety solutions.”

Grote Industries’ smart trailer system was introduced in September 2022.

“Our 4SEE technology works by connecting the harness, nose box, and multiple sensors, creating unique data points for fleets to utilize,” the company said in a news release. “4SEE hardwires all the components with an innovative digital harness system that connects without grease and has a single connection point – the 4SEE nose box – to cab inputs. This allows a driver or fleet manager to have all outputs in one place. The technology of 4SEE has the ability to integrate with existing telematics solutions, so it becomes part of the fleet’s unified solution for data needs.”

Land Line columnist John Bendel wondered in 2018 if the MirrorEye camera monitoring system could help in blind back-in situations.

Madison, Ind.-based Grote Industries was founded in 1901. It is a manufacturer and supplier of lighting products and safety systems for heavy-duty trucks and trailers.

Novi, Mich.-based Stoneridge Inc. designs electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway and agricultural vehicle markets. LL

