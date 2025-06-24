Great Race Road Rally makes stop at Iowa 80

The Iowa 80 Truckstop was among the stops made during the 2025 Great Race Road Rally.

The race started in St. Paul, Minn., with drivers passing through Rochester, Minn., and stopping in Waterloo, Iowa, before making their way to Walcott.

Iowa 80 was a stop on the second day of the nine-day rally, which ended on Sunday, June 29 in South Carolina.

“It was a great day – over 120 cars at Iowa 80,” said Lee Meier, marketing manager for Iowa 80. “CAT Scale and Iowa 80 Truckstop were sponsors of the fuel stop, and even though it was hot out, we had a pretty good turnout of people who showed up to enjoy the vintage cars.”

Next month, Iowa 80 will host the 46th annual Walcott Truckers Jamboree. In 2024, Iowa 80 celebrated its 60th anniversary as part of the event. More details about this event and other upcoming truck shows are available on Land Line’s truck show calendar of events.

The Great Race

Founded in 1983, the event is limited to antique, vintage and collector models from 1974 or earlier. It’s not a test of top speed but a test of competitors’ ability to follow precise instructions and endure a cross-country trip, according to the event website.

Race instructions require the competing teams to drive at or below the posted speed limits at all times. The route follows public highways and changes yearly. GPS systems or computers are not allowed.

This year’s race covered some 1,200 miles through 10 states and ended in Lake Murray, S.C.

The grand champion of the 2025 Great Race Road Rally is set to receive $50,000, with a total purse of $160,000 being distributed.

Learn more about the Great Race online. LL