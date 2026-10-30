Great Dane, Wabash recalls target defects that could drop or stop trailers

Thousands of Great Dane trailers are being recalled for an issue that can cause the landing gear to collapse. Wabash issued a smaller recall dealing with wheels that can lock up.

In two separate recalls, Great Dane is warning about nearly 7,000 model-year 2027 Everest and Champion van trailers as well as nearly 1,000 landing gear assemblies. The trailer maker discovered the landing gear k-brace welds could fail. If that were to happen, the landing gear would collapse.

Affected Great Dane trailers will have their landing gear k-brace inspected and replaced for free. Notification letters to trailer owners are expected to be sent on Dec. 22, while letters to those who purchased the landing gear assembly will be mailed out on Dec. 18.

Only about 10% of the Great Dane trailers and landing gear assemblies total recall population are estimated to have the defect. No warranty claims or injuries related to the issue have been reported.

For questions about the recall, contact Great Dane’s customer service at 877-369-3493. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s number for the Great Dane trailer recall is 26V708. The number of the landing gear assembly recall is 26E074.

Wabash recall

Meanwhile, Wabash is recalling nearly 500 model-year 2027 van trailers.

Affected trailers may have incorrect wheel bearing lubricant. That can cause the wheel end to seize, locking up the wheel. Consequently, a driver can lose handling and control, increasing the risk of a crash.

Most of the trailers being recalled are expected to have the defect. Wabash has not received any reports of incidents or injuries related to the issue.

Wabash dealers will replace the wheel bearing lubricant for free. Letters notifying owners of the issue will be mailed out on Nov. 25.

Questions for the Wabash recall can be directed to the manufacturer’s customer service at 765-771-5404. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 26V683.

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