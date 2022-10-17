Great Dane recalling trailers over brake pad issue

Great Dane Trailers is recalling more than 2,000 trailers due to brake pad issues.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Great Dane Trailers is recalling certain 2023 Everest and Champion trailers.

The retaining clip in the brake pad retaining assembly may be loose or could detach, loosening the brake pad. A retaining clip or bracket that detaches can damage the brake pad, reducing brake performance, damage a tire valve, causing a flat tire, or become a road hazard, increasing the risk of a crash.

Dealers will inspect and if necessary, repair the spring bracket assembly, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on Nov. 29. Owners may contact Great Dane’s customer service at 877-369-3493.

NHTSA’s number for this recall is 22V-734. LL