Great Dane recalling trailers over brake pad issue

October 17, 2022

Land Line Staff

|

Great Dane Trailers is recalling more than 2,000 trailers due to brake pad issues.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Great Dane Trailers is recalling certain 2023 Everest and Champion trailers.

The retaining clip in the brake pad retaining assembly may be loose or could detach, loosening the brake pad. A retaining clip or bracket that detaches can damage the brake pad, reducing brake performance, damage a tire valve, causing a flat tire, or become a road hazard, increasing the risk of a crash.

Dealers will inspect and if necessary, repair the spring bracket assembly, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on Nov. 29. Owners may contact Great Dane’s customer service at 877-369-3493.

NHTSA’s number for this recall is 22V-734. LL

WWWilliams

Related News

Tesla Semi

Equipment

Tesla’s Semi expected to hit streets before 2023

Tesla CEO says company’s fully-electric Semi is in production. Find out how soon the new truck is set to hit the streets.

By Ryan Witkowski | October 10

New big trucks on the lot, Kenworth Trucks

Equipment

September new big truck orders go through the roof

New big truck orders were really strong, say two analyst firms. The question is whether truck makers’ confidence continues to be strong.

By Land Line Staff | October 07

Werner partners with Kodiak for autonomous trucking

Equipment

Werner partners with Kodiak for autonomous trucking lane

Werner’s the latest big carrier to partner with a robotics firm to create an autonomous trucking lane to provide a “competitive edge.”

By Ryan Witkowski | September 29

Nussbaum Transportation finds success with downspeeding

Equipment

Diesel ‘downspeeding’ doesn’t increase brake wear, TMC panel says

Downspeeding diesel engines to increase fuel efficiency doesn’t speed up brake wear, according to a panel of technology experts.

By Tom Berg | September 29