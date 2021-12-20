Great Dane recalling dry van and reefer trailers with wheel hub issues

Great Dane is recalling a few thousand trailers after discovering an issue with the wheel hubs.

The recall affects more than 3,000 Great Dane Champion dry van and Everest refrigerated trailers model year 2022.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, wheel hubs may have an insufficient amount of lubrication. Consequently, hub bearings may fail.

Hub bearing failure could cause the wheel hub assembly to detach, causing a loss of stability and control. That may create a road hazard, increasing the risk of a crash.

In coordination with SAF Holland, the wheel hub supplier, Great Dane Trailers will inspect wheel hubs and apply the proper amount of lubricant at no charge. Owners affected trailers will receive notification letters after Feb. 1.

For questions call, Great Dane Trailers customer service at 877-369-3493. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 21V-943. LL