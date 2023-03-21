Grants of $25 million announced for hazmat emergency response

The federal government is allocating more money to train first responders to handle pipeline and hazardous material emergencies.

On March 20, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration announced over $25 million in available grant funding through its pipeline and hazardous materials safety programs.

According to the agency, the various grants – 11 in total – are “for projects that will train first responders, strengthen safety programs, improve safety, reduce environmental impacts, and educate the public on local safety initiatives.”

PHMSA says the grants will provide funding for projects that focus on these areas:

Provide support to state inspectors for hazardous materials shipments and pipelines inspections.

Provide important safety training and educational programs for emergency response.

Advance innovative safety technologies.

“Whether it’s dealing with a pipeline rupture or a train derailment—training is essential to the safety of our first responders and the communities they serve,” PHMSA Deputy Administrator Tristan Brown said in a statement. “These grant opportunities will help ensure first responders have what they need to address the unique challenges that exist in communities across the country.”

The funding will be dispersed between 11 grant programs.

Pipeline Safety

$6.4 million for pipeline emergency response grants.

$4 million for Competitive Academic Agreement Program grants.

$2 million for technical assistance grants.

$1.5 million for state damage prevention grants.

$1 million for One-Call grants.

Hazardous Materials Safety

$4 million for hazardous materials instructor training grants.

$4 million for hazardous materials state inspection grants.

$1 million for assistance for local emergency response training grants.

$1 million for hazardous materials emergency preparedness tribal grants.

$1 million for supplemental public sector training grants.

$1 million for community safety grants.

Recent events like the Norfolk Southern derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, have emphasized the need for hazardous materials training for emergency responders. Previously, that training was funded through the Assistance for Local Emergency Response Training grant program. The hope is that the additional funds will aid in training more first responders.

“We need to make sure our first responders are ready to respond to emergencies involving pipelines and hazardous materials,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement. “These grants will train firefighters and other first responders and help ensure that communities have the resources they need to keep their residents safe.”

Since 2021, PHMSA reports to having awarded over $206 million in grants “for projects, research, and development activities that work to enhance the safety of America’s energy pipeline network and hazardous materials transportation.”

The deadline to apply for the grants range from May 4 through June 19, depending on the funding being sought. Full details on each grant, including eligibility guidelines, can be found on the government’s Notices of Funding Opportunities website. PHMSA says it “will work to maximize grant awards based on the applications received.”

According to PHMSA’s website, the agency’s mission is “to protect people and the environment by advancing the safe transportation of energy and other hazardous materials that are essential to our daily lives.” LL